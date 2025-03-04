Teknova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Full year 2024 total revenue was $37.7 million, up 3% year-over-year and in line with guidance

Fourth quarter 2024 total revenue was $9.3 million, up 18% over the same quarter prior year

Company provides 2025 revenue guidance of $39-42 million

HOLLISTER, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“I am very proud of our execution in 2024, across-the-board,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and Chief Executive Officer at Teknova. “We brought in new clinical customers, improved operational efficiency, and managed expenses while, once again, navigating a dynamic market environment. We believe the combination of the diversity of our catalog research reagents that serve the broader life science community and our custom research- and clinical-grade reagents that support a growing number of novel therapies, now more than ever, positions Teknova for long-term sustainable growth.”

Matt Lowell, Teknova’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “We delivered strong financial results in 2024 compared to 2023, including a return to top line growth and a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA and free cash outflow. These outcomes are due to cost savings enacted throughout the year and good stewardship of our capital. Based on our 2025 revenue guidance of $39-42 million, we anticipate full-year free cash outflow of less than $12 million,” he explained.

Corporate and Financial Updates

Achieved full year 2024 total revenue of $37.7 million, up 3% as compared to $36.7 million for the full year 2023 and fourth quarter 2024 total revenue of $9.3 million, up 18% compared to $7.9 million for the fourth quarter 2023

Achieved 41% annual growth in the number of Clinical Solutions customers in 2024

Total cash and short-term investments were $30.4 million and gross debt was $12.1 million at the end of the fiscal year 2024

Free Cash Flow for the full year 2024 was negative $13.5 million, down significantly from $26.7 million in 2023 and less than the previously communicated target of $16 million for 2024

Amended and extended credit facility with new maturity date in March 2030 and no scheduled principal repayments until April 2028



Revenue for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Lab Essentials $ 6,818 $ 6,688 $ 28,883 $ 28,800 Clinical Solutions 1,850 879 7,097 6,738 Other 597 300 1,765 1,146 Total revenue $ 9,265 $ 7,867 $ 37,745 $ 36,684



Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter 2024 was $9.3 million, up 18% compared to $7.9 million in the fourth quarter 2023. Lab Essentials revenue was $6.8 million in the fourth quarter 2024, up 2% compared to $6.7 million in the fourth quarter 2023. Clinical Solutions revenue was $1.9 million in the fourth quarter 2024, up 110% compared to $0.9 million in the fourth quarter 2023.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter 2024 was $2.1 million, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter 2023. Gross margin for the fourth quarter 2024 was 23.0%, compared to 17.0% in the fourth quarter 2023. The increase in gross profit percentage was primarily driven by higher Clinical Solutions revenue coupled with reduced headcount, partially offset by increased overhead costs.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter 2024 were $7.8 million, compared to $12.2 million in the fourth quarter 2023. Excluding the non-recurring charges of $0.3 million related to a loss contingency accrual and the non-cash tradename impairment charge of $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, operating expenses were down $2.0 million. The decrease was driven primarily by reduced headcount and spending, in particular on professional fees.

Net loss for the fourth quarter 2024 was $5.7 million, or negative $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $10.7 million, or negative $0.26 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2024 was negative $3.2 million, compared to negative $6.0 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Free Cash Flow was negative $1.5 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to negative $3.2 million for the fourth quarter 2023. A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue was $37.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 (“2024”), a 3% increase from $36.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 (“2023”). Lab Essentials revenue was $28.9 million in 2024, largely unchanged from $28.8 million in 2023. Clinical Solutions revenue was $7.1 million, up 5% compared to $6.7 million in 2023.

Gross profit for 2024 was $7.2 million, compared to $10.3 million in 2023. Gross margin for 2024 was 19.2%, compared to 28.1% in 2023. The decrease in gross profit percentage was attributable to a $2.8 million non-recurring, non-cash charge related to the disposal of expired inventory and write down of excess inventory created in the second half of 2022 when we increased production in anticipation of persistent high demand. Excluding this $2.8 million charge, gross margin would have been 26.5% in 2024. The decrease in gross profit was also driven by increased overhead costs, largely depreciation expense following the completion of our new manufacturing facility in 2023, which were partially offset by reduced headcount in 2024.

Operating expenses for 2024 were $33.4 million, compared to $45.9 million in 2023. Excluding non-recurring charges of $1.4 million in 2024 and $5.8 million in 2023, operating expenses decreased $8.1 million. The decrease was driven by reduced headcount and spending, primarily on professional fees and insurance, partially offset by increased stock-based compensation expense related to the stock option repricing as well as facility costs.

Net loss for 2024 was $26.7 million, or negative $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $36.8 million, or negative $1.16 per diluted share, for 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was negative $14.5 million, compared to negative $19.8 million for 2023. Excluding the $2.8 million inventory charge, Adjusted EBITDA would have been negative $11.7 million for 2024. Free Cash Flow was negative $13.5 million for 2024, compared to negative $26.7 million for 2023. A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.

2025 Outlook

Teknova anticipates total revenue of $39 million to $42 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 (“2025”). The Company also anticipates free cash outflow of less than $12 million for 2025.

About Teknova

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel breakthroughs that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in molecular diagnostics, synthetic biology, and emerging therapeutic modalities. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers and reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 180,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of next-generation therapies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Teknova uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the performance of its business and the effectiveness of its business strategies: (a) Adjusted EBITDA and (b) Free Cash Flow.

Teknova defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for interest income (expense), net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA reflects further adjustments to eliminate the impact of certain items, including certain non-cash and other items that Teknova does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance.

Teknova defines Free Cash Flow as cash used in operating activities plus purchases of property, plant, and equipment. Beginning with 2025 financial periods, Teknova will be redefining Free Cash Flow as cash used in operating activities plus cash used in investing activities.

Teknova provides Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in this press release because Teknova believes that analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use these measures to evaluate companies in Teknova’s industry and that such measures facilitate comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Teknova also believes such measures are helpful in highlighting trends in Teknova’s operating results because they exclude items that are not indicative of Teknova’s core operating performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by Teknova may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Teknova’s anticipated total revenue, including our expectations for 2025 revenue and free cash outflow guidance, and other statements about Teknova’s business prospects, including about Teknova’s profitability, strategy of managing operating expenses, and long-term growth strategy. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Teknova’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the fact that the Company’s fourth quarter and year-end financial closing procedures, annual accounting procedures and adjustments, and annual audit of its financial statements are not yet complete; demand for Teknova’s products (including the potential delay to or pausing of customer orders); Teknova’s assessment of fundamental indicators of future demand across its target customer base; Teknova’s cash flows and revenue growth rate; Teknova’s supply chain, sourcing, manufacturing, and warehousing; inventory management; risks related to global economic and marketplace uncertainties, including those related to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; reliance on a limited number of customers for a high percentage of Teknova’s revenue; potential acquisitions and integration of other companies; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Teknova’s most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Teknova’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although Teknova believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, Teknova does not know whether its expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by Teknova on its website or otherwise. Teknova does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 9,265 $ 7,867 $ 37,745 $ 36,684 Cost of sales 7,137 6,532 30,514 26,388 Gross profit 2,128 1,335 7,231 10,296 Operating expenses: Research and development 594 1,311 2,759 5,567 Sales and marketing 1,557 2,401 6,320 9,330 General and administrative 5,318 6,024 23,150 25,450 Amortization of intangible assets 287 288 1,148 1,148 Tradename impairment — 2,169 — 2,169 Long-lived assets impairment — — — 2,195 Total operating expenses 7,756 12,193 33,377 45,859 Loss from operations (5,628 ) (10,858 ) (26,146 ) (35,563 ) Other expenses, net Interest (expense) income, net (129 ) 173 (687 ) (833 ) Other (expense) income, net — (275 ) — 142 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (824 ) Total other expenses, net (129 ) (102 ) (687 ) (1,515 ) Loss before income taxes (5,757 ) (10,960 ) (26,833 ) (37,078 ) Benefit from income taxes (38 ) (304 ) (88 ) (298 ) Net loss $ (5,719 ) $ (10,656 ) $ (26,745 ) $ (36,780 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (1.16 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share—basic and diluted 53,374,839 40,750,760 46,745,905 31,819,776





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) As of December 31, As of December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,708 $ 28,484 Short-term investments, held -to-maturity 26,688 — Accounts receivable, net 4,312 3,948 Inventories, net 6,801 11,594 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,267 1,634 Total current assets 42,776 45,660 Property, plant, and equipment, net 45,753 50,364 Operating right-of-use lease assets 15,767 16,472 Intangible assets, net 13,091 14,239 Other non-current assets 1,382 1,852 Total assets $ 118,769 $ 128,587 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 825 $ 1,493 Accrued liabilities 4,541 5,579 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,800 1,803 Current portion of long-term debt 4,045 — Total current liabilities 11,211 8,875 Deferred tax liabilities 827 919 Other accrued liabilities 10 102 Long-term debt, net 9,443 13,251 Long-term operating lease liabilities 14,884 15,404 Total liabilities 36,375 38,551 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1 — Additional paid-in capital 200,924 181,822 Accumulated deficit (118,531 ) (91,786 ) Total stockholders’ equity 82,394 90,036 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 118,769 $ 128,587





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net loss $ (5,719 ) $ (10,656 ) $ (26,745 ) $ (36,780 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debt expense 69 — 130 21 Inventory reserve 314 193 4,549 323 Depreciation and amortization 1,645 1,611 6,578 5,660 Stock-based compensation 766 1,022 3,666 4,137 Deferred taxes (40 ) (309 ) (92 ) (304 ) Accrued interest income on short-term investments 49 — (69 ) — Amortization of discount on short-term investments (344 ) — (344 ) — Amortization of debt financing costs 103 83 394 498 Non-cash lease expense 42 51 182 137 Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment 184 52 233 57 Tradename impairment — 2,169 — 2,169 Long-lived assets impairment — — — 2,195 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 824 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 224 1,013 (494 ) 292 Inventories 559 (319 ) 244 330 Income taxes receivable — — — 22 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 925 825 (18 ) 131 Other non-current assets 136 100 470 400 Accounts payable (164 ) 175 (594 ) (773 ) Accrued liabilities 335 1,121 (389 ) 1,936 Other (20 ) (23 ) (92 ) (89 ) Cash used in operating activities (936 ) (2,892 ) (12,391 ) (18,814 ) Investing activities: Purchases of short-term investments (4,847 ) — (30,275 ) — Maturities of short-term investments 4,000 — 4,000 — Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment — 197 125 197 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (567 ) (312 ) (1,125 ) (7,934 ) Cash used in investing activities (1,414 ) (115 ) (27,275 ) (7,737 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from equity financing, net — (412 ) 15,104 22,503 Repayment of long-term debt — — — (10,000 ) Proceeds from financed insurance premiums — — 385 1,004 Repayment of financed insurance premiums (166 ) (300 ) (738 ) (594 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (23 ) (25 ) (47 ) Payment of at-the-market facility costs — — — (395 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 25 — 29 76 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 54 114 135 252 Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (87 ) (621 ) 14,890 12,799 Change in cash and cash equivalents (2,437 ) (3,628 ) (24,776 ) (13,752 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,145 32,112 28,484 42,236 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,708 $ 28,484 $ 3,708 $ 28,484





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss – as reported $ (5,719 ) $ (10,656 ) $ (26,745 ) $ (36,780 ) Add back: Interest (expense) income, net (129 ) 173 (687 ) (833 ) Benefit from income taxes (38 ) (304 ) (88 ) (298 ) Depreciation expense 1,358 1,323 5,430 4,512 Amortization of intangible assets 287 288 1,148 1,148 EBITDA $ (3,983 ) $ (9,522 ) $ (19,568 ) $ (30,585 ) Other and non-recurring expenses: Stock-based compensation expense 766 1,022 3,666 4,137 Severance pay and other termination benefits — — 1,287 725 Tradename impairment — 2,169 — 2,169 Long-lived assets impairment — — — 2,195 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 824 Write-off of ATM Facility costs — — — 395 Loss contingency — 300 73 300 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,217 ) $ (6,031 ) $ (14,542 ) $ (19,840 )





For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash used in operating activities $ (936 ) $ (2,892 ) $ (12,391 ) $ (18,814 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (567 ) (312 ) (1,125 ) (7,934 ) Free Cash Flow $ (1,503 ) $ (3,204 ) $ (13,516 ) $ (26,748 )

