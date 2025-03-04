Build With Robots Rebrands as Breezy Med Following Strategic Investment and Healthcare Expansion

Albuquerque, NM, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Build With Robots, a leader in automated disinfection solutions, is proud to announce its rebranding as Breezy Med. This transformation reflects the company’s expanded focus on healthcare and its mission to enhance medical environments through cutting-edge automation technology.

As part of this transition, Breezy Med has secured strategic investments from healthcare-focused funds Cerracap Ventures and Tramway Ventures. This funding will accelerate product innovation and broaden the adoption of Breezy Med’s solutions across hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide.

Breezy Med is also excited to unveil a new partnership with BedWatch to integrate Breezy Blue, its flagship automated disinfection system, into BedWatch’s hospital bed management platform. This integration enhances real-time monitoring and infection control in healthcare settings, improving patient safety and operational efficiency. “Adding automated disinfection tracking to our hospital workflow management software provides additional unique capabilities within our platform,” said Steve Jourdan, CEO of BedWatch.

Further solidifying its impact in the healthcare industry, Breezy Med has successfully deployed its technology in several prominent healthcare institutions, including Presbyterian Healthcare, the Rehab Hospital of Southern New Mexico, the Little Colorado Medical Center, and health clinics at Sandia National Laboratory. These recent sales underscore the growing demand for advanced automation solutions in medical environments. “We have been using Breezy Blue as part of our disinfection protocols within our operating rooms for nearly two years,” said Jessi Workman, Chief Nursing Executive of Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center. “Our results have been outstanding, and we are now adding Breezy Blue to other departments.”

“This rebrand marks an exciting new chapter for our company as we continue to innovate and expand our presence in healthcare,” said Chris Ziomek, CEO of Breezy Med. “With the support of our new investors and partners, we are poised to redefine hospital hygiene processes, ensuring safer environments for patients and medical staff.”

For more information about Breezy Med and its innovative healthcare solutions, please visit breezymed.com or contact info@breezymed.com.

About Breezy Med Breezy Med, formerly Build With Robots, is a leading provider of automated disinfection technology designed to improve hygiene in healthcare and public environments. Leveraging smart automation and cloud data, Breezy Med enhances infection control processes, ensuring cleaner and safer spaces for all.