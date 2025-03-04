MAGFAST Opens Limited Investor Edition Opportunity with March Reveal: Seven-Day Window for Exclusive Access to Numbered Limited Edition Products

New York, NY, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGFAST, which has shipped over a quarter million charging devices and raised over $9.4 million through regulation crowdfunding, will unveil its advanced charging system, Air Pro, at the Power Delivery event on March 13, 2025, at 4:00 PM EDT.

The company's track record includes two sold-out share offerings and remarkable product launches, including MAGFAST Lux, which generated $500,000 in first-day sales and went on to exceed $900,000 in its first month.

At the March event, MAGFAST will reveal Air Pro, a revolutionary home charging hub featuring four simultaneous charging points and portable power integration. Air Pro sits atop the optional matching data hub, Air Database, creating a complete charging ecosystem for smartphone users. Following its successful Lux launch strategy, MAGFAST will begin taking pre-orders once delivery timelines are firmly established.

"If you own a smartphone, you’ll want to see this," said Seymour Segnit, MAGFAST's founder and CEO. "We're building on our proven success in premium charging products to deliver something extraordinary."

Investment opportunity

Following the March 13 presentation, MAGFAST will open a limited investment window from March 20-27, 2025. Investors at the $1,000+ level will receive an exclusive, numbered, Investors’ Limited Edition Air Pro - available only through this investment opportunity. Public pre-orders will begin April 3 for those who do not participate in the investment round.

Strategic Growth

MAGFAST continues to strengthen its market position with two significant developments:

Appointment of Fredrik Torstensson, former SVP of Marketing at Samsung, as Strategic Retail Advisor

Partnership with Iontra for next-generation battery technology

As one of the most successful companies in regulation crowdfunding history, MAGFAST emphasizes responsible investment. "We encourage potential investors to carefully consider their options and never invest more than they can afford to lose," noted Segnit.

Event Registration:

Exclusive event access to the Air Pro reveal

Special registration gift

Chance to win prizes announced during the event

Priority investment access

Interested parties can register for the March 13 event at MAGFAST.com/register-now. Attendees are encouraged to stay until the end of the presentation for a surprise that we are saving until the end.

About MAGFAST

MAGFAST is revolutionizing the $20B+ charging market with its innovative ecosystem of charging products. The company has successfully raised over $9.4 million through previous equity offerings and continues to expand its product line with cutting-edge charging solutions.

