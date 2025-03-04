Modern Métis Woman 2024-2025 Scholarship Recipient

KINGSTON, Ontario, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Métis Woman (MMW) is excited to announce Cailey Ives as one of the exceptional recipients of its 2024-2025 scholarship.

Ms. Ives, a member of the Manitoba Métis Federation, is a veterinary medicine student at the University of Minnesota. She strives to integrate traditional Métis values with modern veterinary practices. Upon completing her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Ms. Ives hopes to serve Métis communities through mobile veterinary services.

Visit https://modernmetiswoman.com/scholarship-winners/ to discover more about Ms. Ives work.

About Modern Métis Woman

Modern Métis Woman is committed to increasing access to post-secondary education for Indigenous women. The organization offers scholarships for post-secondary studies specifically for Métis women, as well as art scholarships for Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists across Canada. Modern Métis Woman also invites submissions of diverse art forms for publication on its website.

Submissions can be made on their website: https://modernmetiswoman.com/submissions/

The Scholarship

Modern Métis Woman is a private, non-profit, micro-finance organization dedicated to supporting Indigenous women's education through annual scholarships. Founded in 2017 by Carleigh Milburn, who serves as the CEO, the organization has been providing scholarships to empower Indigenous women in their academic pursuits.

If you would like to donate to the scholarship, please contact: carleigh@modernmetiswoman.com

Apply for the scholarship here: https://modernmetiswoman.com/scholarships/

