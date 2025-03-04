Brookdale Foundation to Honor Parker Family Health Center and Ray Catena Auto Group at 2025 Scholarship Bash

West Long Branch, NJ, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brookdale Community College Foundation will host its 2025 Scholarship Bash on Thursday, April 4, at Branches in West Long Branch. This signature fundraising event will honor two distinguished partners, Parker Family Health Center and Ray Catena Auto Group, for their unwavering support and contributions to Brookdale students and the broader community. Tracey Abby-White, Candy Langan-Sattenspiel, and Carol Stillwell will co-chair the event. Tickets are available at Brookdale Foundation Scholarship Bash.

Now celebrating its 25th year, Parker Family Health Center has been a beacon of hope, providing free healthcare services to uninsured residents throughout Monmouth County. Under the leadership of Executive Director Suzanne Dyer, Parker Family Health Center has built a reputation for delivering comprehensive, wrap-around medical care through an innovative model that connects patients to prescriptions and other essential services seamlessly.

Brookdale students without health insurance have benefited greatly from Parker’s services. The organization not only provides free medical care but also ensures transportation from campus to its Red Bank clinic. Parker has expedited student intake and emergency medical visits, often securing same-day appointments. The clinic also partners with Ritesh Charitable Pharmacy to offer students free prescription medications, streamlining the process through integrated patient intake forms.

“The partnership between Parker Family Health Center and Brookdale has been truly impactful for our students,” said Summer Deaver, Director of the Caroline Huber Holistic Wellness Center at Brookdale. “Their compassionate and responsive care has removed critical barriers to healthcare access for uninsured students, allowing them to focus on their education and well-being.”

The impact of Parker Family Health Center is vast. In 2023, Parker recorded over 18,000 patient visits. Staffed by 21 part-time and full-time employees and supported by 152 medical and non-medical volunteers, Parker offers a wide range of services, including primary care, women’s wellness, pediatrics, cardiology, oncology, physical therapy, and more. Parker also collaborates with partners like RWJBarnabas Health Monmouth Medical Center and CPC Behavioral Health to offer mental health therapy, nutrition counseling, and cancer screenings.

Recently, Parker announced a groundbreaking initiative in collaboration with Brookdale Community College and the Monmouth County Board of Commissioners, establishing a free dental clinic for uninsured residents. Slated to open on Brookdale’s campus in 2026, this clinic will be the first of its kind in New Jersey.

Ray Catena Auto Group has partnered with Brookdale’s Automotive Technology Program, creating life-changing career pathways for students. With 23 luxury auto dealerships across New Jersey, including brands like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, and Lexus, Ray Catena Auto Group is one of the nation’s largest privately owned dealership groups.

Through their partnership, Ray Catena offers students paid internships, hands-on training, and up to $16,000 in tuition and tool reimbursements. Graduates who complete their studies and internships and are hired by the company may also receive up to $12,000 in longevity bonuses. Currently, 21 Brookdale Auto Tech graduates work in Ray Catena’s southern New Jersey locations, including three women.

“Our partnership with Ray Catena exemplifies the power of collaboration between education and industry,” said Brookdale President David M. Stout, Ph.D. “We are grateful for the opportunities offered to our students, equipping them with the skills and experience needed to thrive in their careers while fulfilling our mission to serve the community.”

The auto group plans to offer two internships per year at each dealership, allowing students to work alongside master technicians and gain invaluable industry experience. Christopher Gioffre, Service Director for Ray Catena’s southern New Jersey dealerships, emphasized the company’s commitment to developing young talent: “I consider these young people my kids. We want to ensure they have the guidance and support to build a lasting career.”

The Scholarship Bash is a cornerstone event for the Brookdale Foundation, raising critical funds to support scholarships and financial aid for students. The Foundation’s work helps alleviate financial burdens and opens doors for students to achieve their educational and professional goals.

For tickets, sponsorships, and more information, email Rebecca Hartman or visit Brookdale Foundation Scholarship Bash .

