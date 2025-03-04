First Advantage to Participate in Wolfe Research FinTech Forum

ATLANTA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum in New York City at 8:00am ET on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Company management will also host private meetings with investors throughout the day.



The live webcast will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com/news-events/events-presentations. Subsequent replays, to the extent available, will also be posted to the investor relations website for a limited time following the event.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage delivers innovative services and insights that help customers mitigate risk and hire the best talent: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its 80,000 customers. For more information about how to hire smarter and onboard faster with First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

