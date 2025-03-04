XRP News: Ripple (XRP) Among Strategic US Crypto Reserve, What This Means for the XRP Ecosystem

CORK, Ireland, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ripple’s XRP recently received unprecedented validation with its inclusion in the US Strategic Crypto Reserve.

This endorsement by government and institutional entities significantly elevated XRP’s status as a critical asset in digital finance, setting a powerful precedent for adoption and regulatory clarity.

ExoraPad Accelerates XRP Ecosystem Expansion

Simultaneously, the XRP ecosystem sees innovation surging with the launch of ExoraPad, an AI-powered IDO launchpad on the XRP Ledger.

ExoraPad offers carefully vetted RWAs, DePIN, and premium blockchain opportunities, driven by cutting-edge AI technology to ensure investor security and confidence.

How ExoraPad Enhances the XRP Ledger

ExoraPad capitalizes on XRPL’s rapid transaction speeds and minimal fees, combining these advantages with AI-driven analytics for meticulous project selection and risk mitigation. Its native token, $EXP, offers exclusive early access, attractive staking rewards, and influential decentralized governance.

Don’t Miss out On ExoraPad Presale

The highly anticipated $EXP token presale is expected to kick off anytime soon, and will run for 30 days only!

With a total supply of 100 Million EXP and a significant allocation of 40% for the Presale, this presents a rare and exciting opportunity to secure your position in the first-ever AI-powered launchpad ecosystem on the XRP Ledger.

This is your chance to join early and shape the future of Real World Assets (RWAs), DePIN, and premium Web3 projects coming to the XRP Blockchain.

The final price of $EXP tokens will be determined by the total amount of XRP raised during the presale.

This method ensures transparency and fairness, clearly linking the token’s valuation to actual contributions from participants.

$EXP Token Utility

ExoraPad's native token, $EXP, has a capped supply of 100 million, designed for scarcity and long-term value. Key token utilities include:

Staking Rewards: Earn more $EXP tokens and gain priority access to promising project launches on ExoraPad.

Earn more $EXP tokens and gain priority access to promising project launches on ExoraPad. Early Access: Exclusive participation in AI-vetted RWAs, DePIN, and premium Web3 projects.

Exclusive participation in AI-vetted RWAs, DePIN, and premium Web3 projects. Governance Power: Vote on platform upgrades, ecosystem development, and fund allocations through the ExoraPad DAO.

Vote on platform upgrades, ecosystem development, and fund allocations through the ExoraPad DAO. Enhanced Opportunities: Tiered staking benefits unlock premium allocations in token launches.

Tiered staking benefits unlock premium allocations in token launches. Community Rewards: Participate in platform growth activities and earn additional $EXP incentives.



About ExoraPad

ExoraPad is the first AI-powered IDO Launchpad built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), seamlessly connecting users with high-potential Real World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and elite blockchain projects.

By leveraging advanced AI algorithms for project vetting, predictive analytics, and user matchmaking, ExoraPad ensures trust, transparency, and unparalleled opportunities.

For more information, use the following links:

Website: https://exorapad.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Exorapad

Telegram: https://t.me/exorapad

Contact:

Noah Walsh

hello@exorapad.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by ExoraPad. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the author mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b429d76-d4f7-4149-a5cf-0a22f10ac348