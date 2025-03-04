Still Property Group: Leading the Charge in Revitalizing Existing Properties

Los Angeles, CA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Still Property Group (SPG), a leading real estate investment and development firm, today announced the launch of a new Regulation D fund aimed at addressing the nation's housing shortage through innovative property conversions and adaptive reuse projects.

With over 50 years of combined experience and $10 billion in completed transactions, SPG brings deep expertise to the critical challenge of creating affordable housing in supply-constrained markets. The firm's unique approach focuses on acquiring and converting underutilized commercial properties into residential communities, delivering both strong investor returns and meaningful social impact.



According to Armand Boyajian, Managing Partner of SPG, "Our strategy of converting underperforming commercial properties into vibrant residential communities allows us to create housing where it's needed most while generating attractive returns for our investors."



SPG's track record includes the successful transformation of a 330-room hotel into a thriving apartment complex that provides exceptional amenities at affordable rents while delivering oversized returns to investors. The firm's integrated approach to property conversion encompasses:



Strategic acquisition of underutilized hotels and office buildings in prime urban locations

Efficient conversion processes that minimize costs and development timelines

Creation of moderately priced housing options in supply-constrained markets

Focus on California, Florida, and other high-demand regions

The new fund will target opportunities in markets experiencing severe housing shortages, emphasizing properties that can be acquired below replacement cost and transformed through SPG's proven conversion strategy.



The fund will be available to qualified investors under Regulation D, with a focus on both immediate value creation and long-term appreciation through strategic property improvements and professional management. Net returns for investors are projected to return up to 28% annual internal rate of return with a minimum preferred return of 15% per year in cash or accrued interest. Minimum investment into the Fund is $50,000.00 for qualified investors.

