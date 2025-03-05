Toei Reefer Line Selects Inmarsat Nexuswave for Evolving Crew and Business Connectivity Needs

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, announced that Toei Reefer Line Ltd, a leading supplier of sashimi-grade tuna, will install NexusWave on board the company’s sophisticated factory vessels to support their evolving crew and business connectivity requirements.

To maintain a level of quality consistent with the high expectations of its end customers in the Japanese consumer market, Toei Reefer Line employs specially trained personnel to load and operate its factory vessels, which are equipped to process, prepare, and store high-value cargoes at temperatures as low as -55⁰ C. Prioritising crew welfare, the company strives to ensure its seafarers are well cared for, can access high-speed internet and keep in touch with family and friends while serving at sea, often for extended periods in remote locations.

Inmarsat’s NexusWave seamlessly integrates Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, Low-Earth Orbit (LEO), coastal LTE, and L-band services to deliver reliable high-speed Internet with unlimited data and global coverage. As well as enabling Toei Reefer Line to provide its crews with free, unlimited internet access wherever its ships are sailing, the bonded reliable connectivity solution will allow the company to monitor onboard temperature sensors in real-time, seamlessly access vessel networks from shore, and deploy cloud-based applications for ship management.

Shinobu Iijima, IT Director, Toei Reefer Line Ltd, said: “Crew welfare is our top priority. We employ up to 50 crew per vessel and providing them with unlimited data while they spend many months out at sea away from their loved ones is a priority. At the same time, we have experienced a surge in business-related data consumption due to the growing demand for connected applications and real-time monitoring as our vessels increasingly function like floating factories.”

Gert-Jan Panken, Vice President Global Sales, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “Placing great emphasis on quality, Toei Reefer Line has high expectations for onboard connectivity, requiring a solution that supports its sophisticated business operations and crew welfare initiatives alike. We are proud that Toei Reefer Line has chosen Inmarsat NexusWave, which – with its speed, reliability, unlimited data, and global coverage – meets the specialised requirements of their most complex vessels and highly trained crews at sea.”

Contacts for media inquiries: PR@viasat.com

About Inmarsat Maritime

Inmarsat is a Viasat company and continues to power the digitalisation of the maritime industry. With over 40 years of experience, Inmarsat Maritime offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable ship owners and operators to stay connected, navigate safely, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure crew welfare.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, and YouTube.

Inmarsat Maritime is based in Viasat’s global international business headquarters in London, United Kingdom. For further information about Inmarsat Maritime, visit Inmarsat.com/maritime and follow us on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aeb20c4f-644e-4c9b-80b7-0be09280bb66