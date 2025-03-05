Matrixport Subsidiary Fly Wing Receives Major Payment Institution License from MAS in Singapore





SINGAPORE, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly Wing Technologies Pte Ltd ("Fly Wing"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Matrixport, the world's leading and largest one-stop crypto financial services platform in Asia, today announced that it has been granted the Major Payment Institution ("MPI") License by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS").

With this license approval, Fly Wing will continue building its role as a trusted Over-the-Counter ("OTC") desk in Singapore. This license follows the in-principle approval received in October, underscoring Fly Wing's commitment to regulatory compliance and operational excellence.

John Ge, Co-founder and CEO of Matrixport, stated, "We are thrilled that Fly Wing has received its license from the MAS. This marks a significant step in our ongoing expansion across the Asia-Pacific region. We look forward to providing high-quality Digital Payment Token services to users in Singapore."

Having received its license from the MAS, Fly Wing is well-positioned to build a strong foundation for Fly Wing's long-term growth, driving continuous innovation in the digital finance sector. Moving forward, Fly Wing will continue to offer innovative Digital Payment Token services securely and transparently and will continue to optimize blockchain-driven Digital Payment Token services, enabling seamless access for users entering the Web 3.0 industry.

About Fly Wing Technologies Pte Ltd

Founded in 2019, Fly Wing Technologies Pte. Ltd. (“Fly Wing”) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Matrixport, a leading digital asset financial services platform in Asia. Fly Wing serves a diverse clientele, including crypto miners, trading firms, investment firms, and high-net-worth individuals from both crypto and traditional finance. The company engages in OTC services for customers to on- and off-ramp Digital Payment Tokens, facilitating over $100 million in monthly transactions and providing liquidity for major cryptocurrencies.

Fly Wing has received the MPI License from MAS to provide Digital Payment Token services for OTC trading in Singapore.

Fly Wing official website: https://www.flywing.com/

About Matrixport

Founded in 2019, Matrixport is the world’s leading all-in-one hub for crypto financial services. The platform is committed to providing every user with a personalized Super Account that integrates crypto trading, investment, loan, custody, RWA, research and more. With $6 billion in AUM (assets under management), Matrixport offers global users diverse crypto-financial solutions designed for optimal capital efficiency and sustainable returns.

As a Group and through its local subsidiaries, Matrixport has received the Trust or Company Service Provider / Money Lender Licenses in Hong Kong, and the FINMA Asset Management License in Switzerland. The company operates as an Appointed Representative in the UK, is registered as an MSB in the US, and is a member of Switzerland’s FINMA SRO-VFQ. It was recognized by CB Insights as one of the “50 Most Promising Blockchain Companies” and featured in the Hurun “2024 Global Unicorn List.” Additionally, Matrixport's subsidiary, Fly Wing, has received the MPI License from MAS in Singapore.

Matrixport official website: https://www.matrixport.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13fe3bd2-9ada-4876-bbf8-5e24acfc1696