Jon Simpson of Oliver and Company Featured in HelloNation as a Trusted Voice in Sustainable Landscaping

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jon Simpson, a leading expert in sustainable landscaping at Oliver and Company, has been featured in HelloNation magazine as a trusted authority on the importance of using native plants in outdoor spaces. In his article, The Importance of Using Native Plants in Your Landscaping , Simpson provides valuable insights on how native plants contribute to a healthier and more resilient environment.

In the feature, Simpson highlights the numerous benefits of native plants, including their low-maintenance nature, drought and pest resistance, support for local wildlife, and their role in preventing invasive species from disrupting ecosystems. He also provides practical advice on how homeowners can incorporate native plants into their landscaping for a more sustainable and visually appealing outdoor space.

The HelloNation feature on Simpson underscores the publication’s mission to showcase industry leaders who offer credible, research-backed insights that empower individuals to make informed decisions about their homes and environment. His article serves as an essential guide for anyone looking to create a beautiful, eco-friendly landscape that requires less maintenance while benefiting the local ecosystem.

Read the full feature in HelloNation here .









