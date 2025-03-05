CHBO Announces 20th Anniversary Milestone in Corporate Housing Industry

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Housing by Owner (CHBO) , a leading online platform for corporate housing rentals, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025. Since its founding in 2005, CHBO has connected property owners with business travelers, relocating professionals, and insurance housing clients across the United States and Canada. Over the past two decades, CHBO has provided a trusted marketplace that allows private homeowners to participate in the corporate housing market while offering high-quality, move-in-ready accommodations to renters.

The demand for corporate housing has expanded significantly in recent years, with more professionals seeking fully furnished rental options for stays lasting for over three months. Corporate housing serves as a key solution for business travelers, medical professionals on temporary assignments, relocating employees, and families in need of temporary housing due to home repairs or insurance claims.

CHBO has played an important role in meeting this demand by providing a user-friendly platform that enables property owners to list and manage their furnished rentals directly. Unlike traditional corporate housing providers, CHBO offers an alternative model that empowers individual homeowners to participate in this growing sector while maintaining full control over their properties.

“Since launching CHBO in 2005, our goal has been to provide property owners with the tools and resources they need to succeed in the corporate rental market,” said Eric Smith, President and CEO of CHBO. “Over the past 20 years, we have seen corporate housing evolve, and we remain committed to providing high-quality rental solutions that meet the needs of today’s business travelers and relocating professionals.”

As the corporate housing industry has grown, so has CHBO’s commitment to technology-driven solutions that streamline the rental process for both property owners and renters. The company offers a range of digital marketing tools, listing services, and compliance resources designed to help homeowners maximize their rental income while ensuring legal and HOA compliance.

For renters, CHBO provides access to a wide selection of verified, high-quality furnished rentals with flexible lease terms. The platform’s direct booking model eliminates unnecessary third-party fees, ensuring a cost-effective and seamless rental experience.

“The corporate housing industry is changing, and CHBO is evolving with it,” COO Jeremy Blackburn, the Company’s COO “Our 20th anniversary is not just a milestone—it’s a reflection of our ongoing commitment to innovation, compliance, and customer service. We look forward to continuing to serve property owners and corporate renters for years to come.”

Since its launch, CHBO has facilitated over 124,455 client transactions and generated millions in rental revenue for property owners. The company continues to expand its presence in major corporate housing markets across the U.S. and Canada, adapting to shifting travel patterns, economic changes, and industry trends.

As CHBO marks its 20th anniversary in 2025, the company remains focused on growth, customer education, and technology-driven solutions that enhance the corporate housing experience. Future plans include expanding digital services, strengthening compliance support for property owners, and optimizing platform features to provide an even more seamless experience for both landlords and tenants.

About CHBO

Corporate Housing by Owner (CHBO) is a leading online marketplace for corporate housing rentals, providing property owners with a platform to list and manage fully furnished, mid-term rental properties. Founded in 2005, CHBO connects homeowners with business travelers, relocating professionals, and insurance clients across the U.S. and Canada. CHBO’s services include digital marketing support, compliance assistance, and rental management tools designed to optimize property listings.

Contact Information:

Name: Eric Smith

Company: CHBO

Website: http://www.corporatehousingbyowner.com

Email: eric@mychbo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/790fd635-bdde-4a73-8ae1-71031c7e08a8