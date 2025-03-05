Verizon adds new partners Singtel, Skylo to worldwide IoT platform

What you need to know:

NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business has added IoT connectivity services from two new partners -- Singapore-based operator Singtel and satellite service provider Skylo -- to its suite of global IoT offerings. Verizon Business IoT customers can now access wireless services in up to 200 territories worldwide using complementary satellite, roaming, and native eSIM services from Verizon and its partners, all conveniently managed through the Verizon ThingSpace IoT management portal.



Singapore-based communications technology group Singtel is the latest to partner with Verizon Business for its Global IoT Orchestration service, which allows Verizon Business customers to activate devices internationally using partner-MNO networks and services. Singtel will be a key partner supporting customers with the deployment of IoT connectivity in the Asia Pacific region. Global IoT Orchestration is now commercially available, offering international connectivity services from Singtel and previously announced collaborators Bell Canada and Telenor IoT.



In the United States, Verizon will be positioned to offer IoT connectivity from satellite service provider Skylo, extending domestic network coverage to areas where cellular connectivity may be challenged. Coverage availability is expected to expand internationally in the future.



Global IoT Orchestration is integrated in the Verizon ThingSpace IoT management platform, through which IoT connectivity and services in all territories -- domestic and international -- can be managed centrally on a single pane of glass using a seamless API interface or web portal. With Global IoT Orchestration, Verizon customers can activate devices in international regions using eSIM profiles from Verizon's international carrier partners. In supported markets, customers can operate their devices just like a local network subscriber in that territory, with all the advantages of local connectivity.



Global IoT Orchestration is available to U.S.-based customers activating IoT devices internationally. Contact Verizon Business here to learn more.



Executive Statements



“Our IoT services and platforms are designed to meet our customers’ needs wherever they do business, which is all around the world. We’re thrilled to see Global IoT Orchestration in-market now and satellite-enhanced IoT coverage in the U.S. to be available nearterm, enabling worldwide connectivity for our customers from the best partners in the industry,” said Shamik Basu, Vice President, Strategic Connectivity, Verizon Business. “We’re proud to offer an IoT capability that’s expansive, mobile, and conveniently managed through Verizon ThingSpace.”



“Singtel is excited to support Verizon’s customers with our multi-domestic network offerings, so they can seamlessly manage their enterprise IoT applications and critical operational data, securely and in real time across the Asia Pacific region. Just as their customers can gain valuable insights from the diverse markets in this region, this partnership will pave the way for us to provide enhanced coverage for our customers in North America, facilitating increased customer reach, innovation and development in various industries across the world for all our stakeholders,” said Mr. Lee Kwang Yong, Vice President, Enterprise Products, Singtel Singapore.



“Skylo is honored to deepen our commercial relationship with Verizon for Industrial and Enterprise IoT Solutions. The Verizon ThingSpace platform is world renowned for managing and orchestrating IoT devices, and Skylo NTN allows customers to ensure that they and their devices are always connected and never lose coverage,” said Tarun Gupta, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Skylo.



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

