Parker Blackwood Advisers Highlights Emerging Growth in Australian Economy

PERTH, Australia, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Blackwood Advisers, a leading financial services provider has released its analysis of Australia’s economic trajectory following the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ (ABS) latest National Accounts data, which revealed a 0.6% quarterly rise in GDP and 1.3% annual growth for 2024. The report underscores cautious optimism as the economy shows early signs of recovery while navigating domestic and global headwinds.

Nathan Jones, Chief Investment Officer at Parker Blackwood Advisers, remarked: “The data confirms that Australia’s economy is gradually emerging from its sluggish phase. While the 0.6% quarterly expansion is encouraging, this recovery remains fragile. Government expenditure and migration have been pivotal in offsetting weaker private sector momentum, but sustainable growth will require targeted policies to unlock productivity and private investment.”

Tristan Hindmarsh, Account Executive at Parker Blackwood Advisers added that while easing monetary policy, real wage gains, and impending tax cuts provide tailwinds, structural challenges persist. “The RBA’s rate-cutting cycle and improved disposable incomes should stimulate demand in 2025. However, reliance on public spending at multi-decade highs risks crowding out private enterprise. Without reforms to address labor shortages, housing affordability, and global trade volatility, the path to robust growth will remain uneven.”

The report by Parker Blackwood Advisers highlights external risks, including escalating U.S.-China trade tensions and China’s economic slowdown, which could dampen export demand. Domestically, Parker Blackwood’s analysis stresses the need for infrastructure-focused fiscal strategies ahead of the federal election.

Tom White, Account Executive at Parker Blackwood Advisers, noted: “Government investment in productivity-enhancing infrastructure—such as renewable energy projects and digital modernization—can catalyse private sector activity. However, short-term stimulus pledges must align with long-term economic vision to avoid perpetuating stagnant per-capita growth.”

Parker Blackwood Advisers projects moderate GDP growth of 1.6% in 2025, accelerating to 2.3% in 2026 and 2.7% in 2027, contingent on easing inflation, interest rate cuts, and policy clarity. Michael Smith, Account Executive at Parker Blackwood Advisers added: “Households and businesses are poised to benefit from improving conditions, but vigilance is key. Global trade uncertainties and China’s stimulus decisions will significantly influence Australia’s trajectory.”

As Australia navigates this pivotal economic juncture, Parker Blackwood Advisers reaffirms its commitment to guiding clients through evolving challenges and opportunities. By combining forward-looking analysis with strategic wealth management solutions, the firm aims to empower stakeholders to build resilience and capitalize on the nation’s emerging growth drivers. With a focus on innovation and adaptability, Parker Blackwood remains at the forefront of shaping financial strategies tailored to Australia’s dynamic economic landscape.

About Parker Blackwood Advisers

Founded in 2013, Parker Blackwood Advisers is a premier financial services provider based in Perth, Australia. With a focus on personalised investment strategies, the firm offers a broad range of wealth management solutions, including asset allocation, investment management, and financial planning. Managing over $4.7 billion in assets, Parker Blackwood Advisers is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals through tailored, expert guidance.

Disclaimer

Parker Blackwood Advisers is a trading name of PBA Corporation Pty Ltd (ABN: 98 162 183 244), holder of AFSL 434-071. Investing carries risks, including potential loss of capital. Information provided is general and not financial advice. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Mr. Paul Allen

Head of Marketing

paul.allen@pb-investment.com

08 6275 0960

Exchange Tower,

Level 17/2 The Esplanade

Perth WA, 6000

Source: Parker Blackwood Advisers