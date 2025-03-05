Press release

Trifork subsidiary TestHuset partners with Cognizant on Testing-as-a-Service in Denmark

Copenhagen, 5 March 2025 – TestHuset, a leading company in software testing and quality assurance in Denmark, has entered into a partnership with the U.S.-based company Cognizant to introduce a new perspective on software testing and quality assurance in Denmark.

The partnership was established as part of KOMBIT’s recent tender, which was jointly awarded to Cognizant and TestHuset. Beyond KOMBIT, the collaboration will also extend to support other clients of both Cognizant and TestHuset. The partnership is anchored in TestHuset’s strong local presence in Denmark and is further strengthened by Cognizant’s experience with Testing-as-a-Service (TaaS) and its international reach through both nearshore and offshore resources.

KOMBIT’s tender is focused locally on TaaS, and TestHuset expects it will set a precedent for how large Danish private and public organizations will approach software quality assurance in the future. TestHuset anticipates growing demand for on-site TaaS teams supported by products that provide complete, data-driven insights into software quality. To meet this demand, TestHuset offers solutions such as Trifork Quality Intelligence, which delivers a holistic and transparent view of quality, along with a new AI-powered tool that accelerates testing and quality assurance for customers' digital solutions.

Allan Tange, CEO of TestHuset, comments:

"KOMBIT’s tender is both ambitious and innovative, setting new standards for how organizations can rethink their approach to testing and quality assurance of their digital solutions. Our partnership with Cognizant has the potential to significantly enhance the quality of digital solutions across many large Danish enterprises. We are very excited to present our new concept to customers of both Cognizant and TestHuset in the near future."

Thomas Djursø, Country Manager at Cognizant, adds:

"Together with TestHuset, we have created a strong setup for TaaS. With TestHuset’s experience and senior specialists working closely with Cognizant’s team in Denmark, we provide a robust on-site foundation for TaaS. This is further enhanced by Cognizant’s ability to scale through nearshore and offshore delivery and our significant investments in test automation and generative AI. Combined, this ensures that our customers can transition to TaaS with a focus on quality, speed of transformation, and efficiency gains."





About Trifork

Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,229 professionals across 73 business units in 16 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

About TestHuset

Founded in 2005, TestHuset is a leading quality assurance company helping large organizations improve their software quality. Since 2018, TestHuset has been part of the international development company Trifork. TestHuset delivers consulting, services, and competence development on both local and global levels. TestHuset is headquartered in Copenhagen with 75+ employees in Denmark, Sweden, and Spain. Learn more at testhuset.dk.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) is a leading global technology and consulting company that transforms modern businesses, enabling them to operate intuitively and proactively. Cognizant has 340,100 employees and generated $19.4 billion in revenue in 2023. Cognizant helps clients modernize technology, rethink processes, and transform experiences to remain competitive in a rapidly changing world. Together, we are improving everyday life. Learn more at www.cognizant.com or follow @cognizant.

