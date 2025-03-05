Bitget Lists Mint Blockchain (MINT) in the Innovation and Public Chain Zone





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Mint Blockchain (MINT), a Layer2 blockchain focusing on the NFT ecosystem. Trading for MINT/USDT will commence on 7 March 2025, 08:00 (UTC)

Mint Blockchain is built on the OP Stack, positioning it as a native Layer2 solution and a core member of the Optimism Superchain. As a visionary force propelling the NFT industry into a new era, Mint Blockchain's vision is to connect global consumers with NFTs and build a decentralized network focused on NFT issuance, trading, and settlement, making NFTs the most unrestricted value carrier in the crypto world. The Mint team is actively developing a comprehensive suite of open-source infrastructure around NFT assets on Mint Blockchain, including NIPs Platform, Mint Studio, IP Layer, Mint Liquid, and NFT-AI Agent.

The Mint mainnet was launched in May 2024, marking the beginning of its ecosystem development phase. With lower gas fees, diverse NFT standards, and a developer-friendly environment, the Mint ecosystem currently has more than 100 applications and more than 6 million wallet addresses on the chain.

The inclusion of MINT on Bitget's platform is expected to offer users a new opportunity to explore the most standout project promoting and driving innovation in NFT standards. This listing further strengthens Bitget's position as a platform for innovative digital assets, enabling users to explore new opportunities in an evolving market.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in different projects, the platform is now one of the top 5 crypto trading platforms with over 900 assets, including tokens from ecosystems such as TON, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and more.

