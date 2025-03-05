To Nasdaq Copenhagen

March 5 2025

Convening of annual general meeting of Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, 20 March 2025 at 12:00 at the Company's offices at Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.

Agenda:

The Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year.



Presentation of the Annual Report 2024 for approval and resolution on the discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.



Proposal for the appropriation of profit according to the approved Annual Report.



Remuneration matters, including the Remuneration Policy and remuneration report for approval.



Election of members of the Board of Directors.



Appointment of auditors and sustainability auditors.



Any other business.





The agenda of the Company's general meeting and the complete proposals, the updated remuneration policy, the remuneration report, as well as the Company's Annual Report have been submitted to Nykredit A/S, which owns all the shares of the Company.

Item 5 on the agenda proposes re-election of Merete Eldrup, Preben Sunke, Michael Demsitz, Per W. Hallgren, Jørgen Høholt, Torsten Hagen Jørgensen, Vibeke Krag and Mie Krog to the Board of Directors.

As item 6 on the agenda the Board of Directors proposes re-appointment of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditors of the Company and re-appointment of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as sustainability auditors of the Company.

Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.

Copenhagen, 5 March 2025

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Board of Directors

