5 March 2025

Convening of annual general meeting of Totalkredit A/S

Totalkredit A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, 20 March 2025 at 10:00 at the Company's offices at Sundkrogsgade 25, DK-2150 Nordhavn.

Agenda:

The Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year.



Presentation of the Annual Report 2024 for approval and resolution on the discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board.



Proposal for the appropriation of profit according to the approved Annual Report.



Proposal for amendment of the Company's Articles of Association.



Election of members of the Board of Directors.



Appointment of auditors and sustainability auditors.



Remuneration matters, including the Remuneration Policy and remuneration report for approval.



Any other business.





The agenda of the Company's general meeting, the updated Remuneration Policy, the remuneration report, the Company's Annual Report as well as the updated Articles of Association will be available for inspection by the shareholders at the Company's address prior to the general meeting.

In item 4 on the agenda , the Board of Directors proposes amending the Articles of Association of the Company, whereby the Board of Directors forms a quorum when more than half its members are represented.

Item 5 of the agenda proposes re-election of Michael Rasmussen, David Hellemann, Anders Jensen and Pernille Sindby for the Board of Directors.

As item 6 on the agenda the Board of Directors proposes re-appointment of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as auditors of the Company and appointment of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as sustainability auditors of the Company.

Admittance to the general meeting is subject to collection of an admission card at least three days prior to the general meeting.

It should be noted that Nykredit Realkredit A/S owns all the shares of the Company.

Copenhagen, 5 March 2025

Totalkredit A/S

Board of Directors

