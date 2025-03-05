Tata Electronics, Himax Technologies and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation Form Alliance to Revolutionize India’s Display and Ultralow Power AI Sensing Product and Technology Ecosystem

TAINAN and HSINCHU, Taiwan and MUMBAI, India, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (“Himax” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: HIMX), an industry leader in fabless display driver ICs and other semiconductor products, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Electronics, a pioneering leader in India’s electronics manufacturing sector, and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), a leading Taiwanese Foundry and Technology Transfer Partner of Tata Electronics, to revolutionize India’s display and ultralow power AI sensing product and technology ecosystem. This MoU marks a significant step forward for Tata Electronics, Himax, and PSMC in expanding their market outreach and jointly exploring the growing market of display semiconductors and ultralow power AI sensing in India as well as globally.

Tata Electronics, Himax, and PSMC aim to leverage their respective strengths to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end display semiconductor solutions for their mutual customers, from chip design to chip manufacturing and packaging, as well as electronics manufacturing services (EMS) to deliver system-level solutions, to both the Indian and global markets. The parties will collaborate closely to develop solutions focusing on "Made in India" requirements. The partnership also encompasses designing and manufacturing next-generation solutions to meet global demand while enhancing supply chain resilience.

Building on the landmark 2024 agreement between Tata Electronics and PSMC to establish advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in India, today’s announcement paves the way for innovative display solutions tailored to the domestic market.

Dr Randhir Thakur, CEO and MD of Tata Electronics, said, “This MoU with Himax and PSMC will enable the development of differentiated solutions for display-related semiconductor products for our mutual customers. By combining Tata Electronics’ capabilities with Himax’s unparalleled expertise in display semiconductors and WiseEye™ ultralow power AI sensing and PSMC’s proven manufacturing solutions, we are creating a powerful ecosystem that addresses both domestic and global needs for the display semiconductor market. Together, we will drive innovation and develop next-generation technologies to meet the growing demands of display and ultralow power AI sensing technologies across key industries while contributing to a resilient semiconductor supply chain.”

Mr. Jordan Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Himax Technologies, Inc., said, “We are delighted to join forces with Tata Electronics and PSMC to drive innovation in India’s rapidly expanding display semiconductor market. India is emerging as a key hub for electronics development and manufacturing, presenting immense opportunities for growth and technological advancement. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring Himax’s industry-leading expertise in display semiconductors and WiseEye™ ultralow power AI sensing to support India’s 'Made in India' initiative while enhancing global supply chain resilience. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge display solutions that cater to the evolving needs of both Indian and international markets.”

Mr. Martin Chu, President of PSMC, said, “PSMC’s portfolio of semiconductor fabrication technologies is well-suited to meet the growing ‘Made in India’ requirements. We look forward to this partnership with Tata Electronics and Himax, as it provides a unique opportunity to expand our collective footprint and gain significant share in both the domestic and global display semiconductors and ultralow power AI sensing markets.”

About Tata Electronics Private Limited

Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd. is a prominent global player in the electronics manufacturing industry, with fast-emerging capabilities in Electronics Manufacturing Services, Semiconductor Assembly & Test, Semiconductor Foundry, and Design Services. Established in 2020 as a greenfield venture of the Tata Group, the company aims to serve global customers through integrated offerings across a trusted electronics and semiconductor value chain. With a rapidly growing workforce, the company currently employs over 65,000 people and has significant operations in Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, India. Tata Electronics is committed to creating a socio-economic footprint by employing many women in its workforce and actively supporting local communities through initiatives in environment, education, healthcare, sports and livelihood.

About Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) is the world’s seventh-largest pure-play foundry, with four 12-inch and two 8-inch fabs in Taiwan, capable of producing over 2.1 million 12-inch equivalent wafers annually. Since its establishment in 1994, the company transitioned successfully from DRAM manufacturing to advanced foundry services for memory and logic chips. Ranked seventh in global semiconductor ESG evaluations, PSMC demonstrates strong governance and environmental commitment. In May 2024, PSMC's new 12-inch fab in Taiwan's Tongluo Science Park began operations with a planned capacity of 1.2 million wafers annually, using advanced 28nm and wafer stacking technologies.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEye™ ultralow power AI sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,649 patents granted and 402 patents pending approval worldwide as of December 31, 2024.

