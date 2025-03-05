No path to net zero: Companies face 2030 failure as carbon removal supply gets locked up in offtakes

LONDON, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The voluntary carbon market is facing a critical turning point. Supercritical’s new report, “Locked in or left behind? Biochar offtakes in 2025,” reveals that repeat buyers are rapidly locking up high-quality biochar supply through multi-year offtake agreements, leaving little room for latecomers and smaller offtakers to secure high-quality carbon removal at accessible prices.

The market is already splitting into two camps: large-scale offtakers who are securing future supply at preferable prices and smaller buyers or latecomers who risk being priced out or left with lower-quality projects.

High-quality biochar supply is drying up – fast

Biochar has emerged as the most scalable and cost-effective engineered carbon removal method available today. It’s the preferred choice for 80% of CDR buyers due to its ability to provide permanent carbon storage and reliable delivery. Despite new projects coming online, high-quality biochar supply is being locked up at an unprecedented rate.

Supercritical’s report uncovers key market dynamics:

62% of high-quality biochar capacity for 2025 is already locked up by repeat buyers, and 28% of supply is secured through 2026.

by repeat buyers, and Biochar prices rose by 18% in 2024, and companies signing multi-year offtakes now are securing up to 31% cost savings compared to spot purchases.

and companies signing multi-year offtakes now are securing up to compared to spot purchases. Corporate demand for durable carbon removal is projected to reach 40–200 MtCO₂ per year by 2030, but the currently financed supply is nowhere near enough to meet this.



As Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) guidelines are expected to introduce interim carbon removal targets, demand is set to skyrocket—further tightening supply and driving price volatility. Companies relying on spot purchases risk being priced out or left with low-quality projects as competition intensifies.

“This isn’t just about buying carbon removal—it’s about securing future access in an increasingly competitive market,” said Michelle You, CEO of Supercritical. “Companies signing offtakes today are gaining supply security and cost stability, while those waiting on the sidelines or relying on spot purchases will face shrinking availability and escalating prices.”

Offtakes define market winners and losers

The report makes it clear: multi-year offtake agreements are now the only viable way to secure high-quality biochar at predictable prices. These agreements protect buyers from price volatility and guarantee supply security amid tightening availability.

“The market is already splitting in two,” added Michelle You. “The companies locking in offtakes now control future supply, stabilize prices, and guarantee their path to net zero. Those who delay will be left paying more for less—or failing their climate goals entirely.”

The window to act is closing

Supercritical’s report shows that the carbon removal market is shifting from spot purchases to structured procurement. The companies signing offtakes today are taking control of the market by locking in supply and pricing. Those who hesitate risk being locked out as repeat buyers secure high-quality supply. Offtakes are not a risk—they are risk management

“Locked in or left behind? Biochar offtakes in 2025” details exclusive pricing data, supply trends, and strategic insights for navigating this evolving market.

Download the full report: https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0hhrtw0

Contact:

Kieran Kilbride-Singh / kieran@gosupercritical.com

About Supercritical:

Supercritical delivers radical transparency of price, availability, and quality through our carbon removal marketplace so you can secure top-tier CDR credits quickly and confidently without adding risk. We provide live pricing and availability data across multiple pathways, simplifying your search for top-tier CDR credits by exhaustively filtering the market with deep vetting aligned with the highest standards. Transact with spot, forwards, or offtakes.

Forward-thinking companies like The Economist Group, Virgin Atlantic, and Rothschild & Co trust Supercritical to meet their demand for high-quality carbon removal for immediate climate action today, not decades from now.

https://gosupercritical.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dad955e9-fd74-4abf-adf9-0ad8cbaee1d7