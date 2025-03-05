Vietnam's Tourism Boom: Market Set to Grow at 15.3% CAGR Through 2030

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnamese Travel & Tourism Market was valued at USD 17.90 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 42.01 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.34%. Strong economic growth, supportive government policies, increase in competition among market players, and adoption of attractive marketing and promotional strategies by market players are the key factors driving the growth of the Vietnam travel & tourism market in the forecast period.



Tourism is considered as one of the most prominent revenues producing industries in Vietnam, and the economy is majorly dependent on domestic traveling to generate significant income sources. The rise in disposable income of consumers enables them to afford domestic traveling as many international countries have closed their international borders for people belonging to other nationalities. Domestic traveling is expected to grow at a rapid rate and is expected to recover the amount in a short time due to increasing domestic spending by consumers and the launch of attractive and affordable tourist packages by market players.



Local tourism can be boosted by focusing on developing emerging destinations with cooperation from local authorities, online travel agencies, hotels, and airlines. Outdoor tourism, which involves mountains, beaches, sunshine, nature, were among the top choices for Vietnamese travelers after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed. The travel & tourism industry is rapidly evolving with time, and with relaxations in international traveling and vaccination facilities, the industry is expected to witness growth opportunities in the forecast period.





Key Market Drivers

Government Initiatives and Policy Support



Vietnam's government has taken decisive steps to rejuvenate its tourism industry. By implementing measures such as lengthening the duration of visa exemptions and bringing back the option for three-month tourist visas, they anticipate a substantial increase in foreign visitors. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to make Vietnam a more attractive destination for international travelers. Furthermore, the government is placing a strong emphasis on leveraging digital technology to modernize its tourism marketing efforts.



This digital push is expected to make the country's tourism offerings more accessible and appealing to a global audience, thereby stimulating the sector's growth. The combination of eased travel restrictions and advanced marketing techniques positions Vietnam as a forward-thinking nation ready to welcome the world's travelers once again. In 2023, the government released Resolution No. 82/NQ-CP on tourist promotion and the National Assembly's (NA) visa policy as a stimulus for the tourism industry to revive and develop.



Key Market Challenges

Sustainability Issues



Vietnam's tourism industry is grappling with significant sustainability issues that threaten its future. The rapid growth in tourism has led to environmental concerns, such as habitat destruction, water pollution, and strain on local resources. These challenges are not only ecological but also social, impacting the quality of life for residents and the overall visitor experience. To ensure the sector's resilience, a multifaceted approach is needed.



This includes implementing eco-friendly practices, promoting responsible tourism, and engaging local communities in conservation efforts. Investments in sustainable infrastructure and stricter regulations can also mitigate negative impacts. By prioritizing sustainability, Vietnam can protect its natural and cultural heritage while fostering a thriving tourism economy. The success of these measures will be critical in maintaining the allure of Vietnam as a premier travel destination.



Key Market Players

Viet Vision Travel & Trading JSC

Lily's Travel Agency

Hello Vietnam Travel

Vietnam Amazing Tours

Deluxe Vietnam Tours Co.

Get Up and Go Vietnam

Vietnam Escape Tours

Threeland Travel

Vietnam Adventure Tour

Phu Quoc Island Explorer

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Vietnam

Report Scope:



In this report, Vietnam's Travel & Tourism market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market, By Service Offering:

Ticket Reservation

Hotel Booking

Holiday/Tour Packages

Travel Insurance

Foreign Exchange

Conference/Trade Fair/MICE

Others

Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market, By Type:

Domestic

Inbound

Outbound

Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market, By Purpose of Visit:

Business

Leisure & Recreation

Education

Medical

Social Activity

Others

Vietnam Travel & Tourism Market, By Region:

Northern

Southern

Central

Companies Profiled:

Viet Vision Travel & Trading JSC

Lily's Travel Agency

Hello Vietnam Travel

Vietnam Amazing Tours

Deluxe Vietnam Tours Co.

Get Up and Go Vietnam

Vietnam Escape Tours

Threeland Travel

Vietnam Adventure Tour

Phu Quoc Island Explorer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fprp23

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment