One Day Silicon Chip Industry Workshop: Grounding Fundamentals of the Integrated Circuit Industry, Workings, Technology, Markets and Importance (London, United Kingdom - March 11, 2025)

This one-day semiconductor workshop provides delegates with a grounding in the basic fundamentals of the Integrated Circuit industry, its workings, technology, markets and importance.
The workshop is aimed at individuals working within the semiconductor and information technology (IT) industries. It is suitable for those looking for an introduction to the semiconductor industry, to those with a specialist focus needing an industry overview.
Workshop Benefits
- We guarantee you will leave the workshop with a greater understanding of the IC industry, increasing your industry 'know-how' and efficiency levels
- You will gain a comprehensive understanding of industry terminology, enabling you to talk the industry language
- Increased confidence levels allows you to execute day-to-day operations with finesse
- Renews enthusiasm & increases staff morale
- Employees will have a greater understanding of supplier jargon & can negotiate better deals
- Client's needs are successfully met resulting in repeat business and referrals
What Will I Learn?
Presented in layman terms, the one day Silicon Chip Industry Workshop provides delegates with:
- A grounding in the basic fundamentals of the electronics and Integrated Circuit industry, from theory to market application.
- An insight into the semiconductor manufacturing process, semiconductor technology and equipment, the industry economics and an understanding of the IT revolution and industry trends.
- A comprehensive understanding of industry terminology, enabling you to talk the industry talk.
- To enhance delegate understanding audience interaction is encouraged and semiconductor devices, material samples and other visual aids are used throughout the workshop.
Registration fee includes:
- Training from Chairman and CEO Malcolm Penn who has over 55 years experience within the semiconductor industry
- Workshop binder containing copies of the material presented, including a comprehensive Glossary of Terms detailing the most frequently used industry terminology
- Coffee breaks and lunch
- A unique post-workshop feature provides a three month complimentary enquiry privilege. Delegates can call Malcolm directly with questions arising from the workshop material or related work issues
Key Topics Covered:
Session 1: The Silicon Chip
- "World In A Grain Of Sand" Video
- Industry chronology
- The development of electronics from the thermionic valve to complex ICs
- Semiconductor family tree
- IC types (logic, memory, microprocessors)
Session 2: Basic Electronics
- Introduction to electronics theory
- Binary language & ASCII code
- Semiconductor materials & their operation
- The p-n junction & transistor operation
- Boolean algebra & digital logic explained
Session 3: Semiconductor Manufacture
- Industry structure
- Polysilicon & silicon wafer production
- Wafer fab/front-end process (step by step)
- Back-end (wafer probe, assembly, final test & finishing) operations
- "Silicon Chip" video
Session 4: Economics of IC Manufacture
- Wafer fab investment trends
- Cost structure & cost models
- Process yields & manufacturing defects
- Die size & cost reduction issues
- Back-end cost elements
- Typical device costs
Session 5: IC Market Overview
- Market segmentation
- Company size
- Packaging & technology trends
- Industry learning curve
- Industry cyclicality
- Industry dynamics
- Market outlook
Session 6: The IT Revolution
- Impact of Information Technology
- Market trends & industry outlook
- Impact of microelectronics
Speakers:
Malcolm Penn
Chairman & CEO
Future Horizons
Malcolm Penn, Chairman & CEO, founded Future Horizons, a leading semiconductor industry analyst, in April 1989. He has 55 years of experience in the global semiconductor and electronics industry, including new business development, product management, manufacturing, marketing and design. He was previously VP at Dataquest, responsible for setting up all its European research operations; WW Component Engineering Manager at ITT Europe; and ITT Semiconductors, starting with TTL logic, MOS LSI, DRAM Business Group Manager and Executive Director of ITT's UK-based semiconductor manufacturing operations. Prior to ITT Semiconductors, he was a systems design engineer at Venner Electronics, a UK company specializing in the design and development of electronic measurement instrumentation. Mr Penn studied Electronics Engineering at London's Southbank University, graduating with a BSc (Hons) degree in 1966 during which time he worked his way through college as a professional R&B musician.
Future Dates
- Silicon Chip Industry Workshop (London, United Kingdom - June 10, 2025)
- Silicon Chip Industry Workshop (London, United Kingdom - November 11, 2025)
