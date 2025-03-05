Heimar hf.: Candidacy for the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee at the Annual General Meeting on March 11, 2025

The Annual General Meeting of Heimar hf. ("Heimar" or the "Company") will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Gróska, in the Eiríksdóttir Hall, Bjargargata 1, 102 Reykjavík, at 16:00.

Pursuant to the deadline for the submission of candidacies to the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee of the Company, which expired on March 4, 2025, the following individuals have submitted their candidacies:

Candidates for the Board of Directors:

Benedikt Olgeirsson

Bryndís Hrafnkelsdóttir

Guðrún Tinna Ólafsdóttir

Heiðrún Emilía Jónsdóttir

Tómas Kristjánsson

In accordance with the Company’s Articles of Association, the Board of Directors shall consist of five members elected at the Annual General Meeting for a one-year term. As all other candidacies for the Board of Directors were withdrawn prior to the expiration of the candidacy period, the proposed Board members will be elected by acclamation at the Annual General Meeting.

Candidate for the Nomination Committee:

Heiðrún Lind Marteinsdóttir

The agenda of the Annual General Meeting includes the election of one member to the Nomination Committee for a two-year term. As no other candidacies for the Nomination Committee were received within the candidacy period, the proposed candidate shall be elected by acclamation at the Annual General Meeting.

Further information on the candidates for the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee can be found in the attached documents, along with the report from the Nomination Committee.

Other meeting documents related to the Annual General Meeting, including proxy forms, can be accessed on the Company’s website: https://www.heimar.is/fjarfestar/adrar-upplysingar/hluthafafundir/.

Kópavogur, March 5, 2025

Board of Directors of Heimar hf.

Attachments