Global and China Autonomous Driving Domain Controller and Central Control Unit (CCU) Industry Report 2024-2025 Featuring 29 Chinese and 7 International Vendors

Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Research: One Board/One Chip Solution Will Have Profound Impacts on the Automotive Supply Chain



Passenger cars (excluding imports and exports) in the Chinese market were installed with 2.254 million sets of OEM intelligent driving domain controllers as standard from January to September 2024. Since 2023, the penetration rate of autonomous driving domain controllers has surged month by month, hitting 17.4% in September 2024, compared with only 8.61% in the same period last year.



For major OEMs, the development and application of autonomous driving domain controllers have become widespread, and they will evolve towards central control units (CCUs) in the next stage. This report divides the development of autonomous driving domain controllers into three stages:



Stage 1: Multi/One Box, Multi-Board, Multi-Chip



In a Multi-Box solution, each domain controller has a separate circuit board, and data is transmitted between domains via Ethernet. This reflects the current popular domain-centralized EEA with mature technology and controllable cost but limited Ethernet transmission rate (mostly 100-1000Mb/s).



Stage 2: One Box, One Board, Multi-Chip



Encoding and decoding are no longer needed between different domains in the vehicle, so that the chips, power supplies, heat dissipation and wiring harnesses for encoding and decoding can be saved, which reduces costs. Chips transmit data through the PCIe interface. Currently, PCIe Gen 4 is widely used in automotive systems, with 16 GT/s, and a transfer rate of 1.97 Gb/s per lane. Through multi-lane aggregation, the transfer rate of PCIe Gen 4 is generally 10Gb/s+, much higher than that of Ethernet.



At this stage, body domain and gateway functions are integrated and equipped with central gateway chips such as NXP S32G, SemiDrive G9H, and Renesas RH850.



Stage 3: One Box, One Chip



A domain controller SoC has multiple IP cores which are interconnected by inter-chip communication. Many high-performance electric vehicles in the future will pack DRIVE Thor, NVIDIA's next-generation autonomous vehicle (AV) processor based on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture which is designed for Transformer, Large Language Models (LLM) and generative AI workloads. NVIDIA has equipped the next-generation Thor with NVLink 5 interconnect technology. The chip memory bandwidth can reach over 100 Gb/s.



On the whole, the Multi-Board solution in Stage 1 has been basically realized. Leading emerging OEMs, such as NIO and Xpeng, have entered Stage 2, and have mass-produced and delivered the One Board solution. Some OEMs may directly jump to Stage 3 - the One Chip solution. It is expected that 2025 will be the first year for the One Chip solution to be spawned. In this process, generally the chassis and power domains will not be integrated with the One Chip solution, mainly because suppliers offer relatively closed solutions and it is unlikely that they will grant OEMs permissions.



AI foundation models are the focus of competition among OEMs. The One Chip solution with high bandwidth capabilities allows all software to share data and computing power, and supports the implementation of end-to-end foundation models, LLMs, etc.



In addition, the One Chip solution makes the free combination of IP cores a possibility, and chips designed based on the Chiplet architecture will become one of the important directions for the development of automotive chips in the next decade.



Autonomous driving domain controller development strategy - the industry is rapidly deploying One Board and One Chip solutions.



In 2024, the industry is rapidly deploying One Board and One Chip intelligent driving domain controller solutions under the pressure to further reduce costs.



ECARX's Layout of "One Board" and "One Chip"



"One board": In the design of the'One Board' solution, ECARX focuses on the domestic production-ready chip strategy. In terms of hardware, it adopts the'one board and dual chip' architecture design, and uses the domestic mature 7nm automotive-grade chip (Longying No.1) and intelligent driving SoC (Huashan A1000) as two master SoCs for high-speed interconnect via PCIe. As for software, the highly standardized and modular'Cloudpeak' cross-domain software platform enables the interconnection and interoperability of functional domains, thereby realizing the mass production of "One Board and Multi-Chip' domain controller/central computing platforms.



Desay SV's Layout of'One Chip' - IPU14 & ICPS01E



IPU14: In October 2024, Desay SV publicly exhibited IPU14, its next-generation high-performance intelligent driving domain controller, for the first time. Equipped with NVIDIA's most powerful intelligent driving chip - Thor-U, IPU14 supports one-chip cockpit-driving integration, L3 conditional autonomous driving, and L4 autonomous driving in some scenarios;



Z-One's'One Board' Product - ZXD2



ZXD2 realizes the cross-domain integration of intelligent driving, intelligent cockpit, intelligent computing and other systems.



ZXD2 also adopts the One Box software and hardware integrated design, which reduces the weight of the computing platform by 40%, downsizes the volume by 30%, improves computing power and storage efficiency by 30%, increases data communication bandwidth by 30 times, and shortens the vehicle OTA update time to 30 minutes.



Some OEMs like Xpeng and NIO have implemented mass production of'One Board and Multi-Chip' domain controller computing platforms.



Xpeng's "One Board" Product - XCCP



It combines C-DCU and XPU, and enables integration of such functions as intelligent driving, cockpit, cluster, gateway, IMU, and power amplifier. Compared with the previous central computing architecture, XCCP saves costs by 40% and improves performance by 50%.



Xpeng X9 has achieved cockpit-driving integration. The communication between the two chips on the same circuit board lies in PCIe, with the rate up to 10 Gb/s;



NIO's "One Board" Product - ADAM



The cockpit-driving integration solution involves a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 intelligent cockpit chip and 4 NVIDIA Orin X intelligent driving chips. The new central computing platform integrates more than 12,000 devices, solving technical challenges such as PI/SI, EMC and Thermal posed by high integration. It is 40% smaller and 20% lighter than a cockpit-driving separation domain controller.



The One Chip solution will have profound impacts on the automotive domain controller and chip supply chain.



The One Chip solution may be the ultimate form of "cockpit-driving integration"



Under the One Chip solution, typical multi-domain fusion SoCs include NVIDIA Drive Thor, Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Flex SA8775 and SA8795, Black Sesame'Wudang' C1200 and the latest Renesas R- Car X5.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Definition and Market of Autonomous Driving Domain Controller and Central Control Unit (CCU)

1.1 Definition

1.2 Forecast for China's Passenger Car Autonomous Driving System Market Size and Penetration Rate

1.3 Forecast for China's Passenger Car Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Market Size and Penetration Rate

1.4 Market Share of Chinese Passenger Car Autonomous Driving Domain Controller and Main Control SoC Vendors by Price Range

1.5 China's Passenger Car Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Cost

2 Summary of Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers and CCUs of Tier1s and OEMs

2.1 Comparison among Ultra-high Computing Power Passenger Car Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers in China

2.2 Comparison among High Compute Passenger Car Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers in China

2.3 Comparison among Medium Compute Passenger Car Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers in China

2.4 Comparison among Medium To Low Compute Passenger Car Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers in China

2.5 Comparison among Low Compute Passenger Car Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers in China

2.6 Summary of Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers and System Solutions of Tier1s

2.7 Autonomous Driving Domain Controllers and System Solutions of OEMs

3 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Solutions for Foreign Chip Platforms

3.1 NVIDIA Thor

3.2 ORIN-X/Y/N

3.3 NVIDIA Xavier

3.4 Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride/Flex

3.5 Mobileye EyeQ6

3.6 Mobileye EyeQ5

3.7 TI TDA4

3.8 Renesas R-Car

3.9 Ambarella CV

4 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Solutions for Domestic Chip Platforms

4.1 Horizon J6

4.2 Horizon J5

4.3 Horizon J3

4.4 Horizon J2

4.5 SemiDrive V9/X9

4.6 Black Sesame A1000

4.7 Black Sesame C1000

4.8 Huawei Ascend

5 Chinese Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Vendors

5.1 ECARX

5.2 Desay SV

5.3 Huawei

5.4 DJI Automotive (Zhuoyu)

5.5 Neusoft Reach

5.6 Freetech

5.7 iMotion

5.8 Lenovo Vehicle Computing

5.9 Z-ONE Tech

5.10 Technomous

5.11 Hong Jing Drive

5.12 Motovis

5.13 MINIEYE

5.14 MAXIEYE

5.15 ZongMu Technology

5.16 Baidu Apollo

5.17 Joynext

5.18 Yihang.AI

5.19 Jingwei Hirain

5.20 NavInfo

5.21 G-Pulse

5.22 CICTCI

5.23 ThunderX

5.24 ADAYO Group

5.25 Lan-You Technology

5.26 Nullmax

5.27 Nanjing SD

5.28 TZTEK

5.29 Haomo.AI

6 Foreign Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Vendors

6.1 Tesla

6.2 Bosch

6.3 Continental

6.4 ZF

6.5 Aptiv

5R1V0D Intelligent Front-view All-in-one

6.6 Magna

6.7 Valeo

7 Autonomous Driving Domain Controller EMS Companies

7.1 Domain Controller EMS Model

7.2 Typical Autonomous Driving Domain Controller EMS Companies

