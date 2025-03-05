Ashwagandha Extract Market Set to Surpass USD 1,787.2 Million by 2035 Amid Rising Demand for Herbal Supplements | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ashwagandha Extract market is poised for significant growth, with its valuation expected to reach USD 815.7 million by 2025. Driven by increasing consumer awareness of herbal and Ayurvedic supplements, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2%, reaching an estimated USD 1,787.2 million by 2035. Factors such as rising demand for stress-relief supplements, immunity boosters, and adaptogenic formulations contribute to the strong market trajectory.

Ashwagandha, widely known for its medicinal properties, is increasingly incorporated into dietary supplements, functional foods, and pharmaceuticals. The expansion of e-commerce platforms and health-conscious consumer trends further fuel its market penetration across key regions.

Driven by factors including

Growing popularity of ashwagandha extracts as a traditional herbal remedy for reducing stress

Rising interest in adaptogens

Widening applications of ashwagandha in the sports nutrition sector

Surging demand for functional foods ingredient & beverages

Favorable government support for promoting the adoption of herbal ingredients such as Indian ginseng

Increasing awareness of Ayurvedic medicines or traditional medicines

Continuous product innovation



Trends and Opportunities in the Ashwagandha Extract Industry

The ashwagandha extract industry is witnessing several key trends that are shaping its growth. There has been a noticeable increase in consumer preference for natural supplements, as more people seek plant-based alternatives for health and wellness. Ashwagandha, being an ancient Ayurvedic remedy, has gained significant traction due to its ability to reduce stress and improve overall well-being.

Another emerging trend is the integration of ashwagandha into functional foods and beverages. More companies are launching innovative products such as ashwagandha-infused teas, energy drinks, and snack bars, making it more accessible to consumers. Scientific research continues to validate ashwagandha’s benefits, leading to greater consumer confidence and increased adoption across various industries.





Key Takeaways

The Ashwagandha Extract market is expected to witness an 8.2% CAGR from 2025 to 2035, reaching USD 1,787.2 million.

Growing consumer preference for natural health supplements is a primary market driver.

The United States, Germany, China, India, and Japan are among the key markets for Ashwagandha Extract.

Innovations in formulations and delivery mechanisms are driving product diversification.

Expansion in e-commerce and retail distribution channels is bolstering global market reach.



Challenges and Opportunities for the Global Ashwagandha Extract Suppliers

Since ashwagandha extract has traditionally been used to help people lose weight, a handful of them have included it in regular diets as a natural weight control option. It has been established that ashwagandha has advantages for enhancing sleep, which has made it quite popular among individuals who have insomnia.

Growing awareness and demand among senior citizens about the benefits of ashwagandha extracts for joint pain and digestion has attracted the attention of pharmaceutical companies. Companies are also expected to benefit from other advantages of ashwagandha extracts, such as lowering blood sugar and reducing stress levels.

Ashwagandha extract sellers are now targeting parents with children under five years of age as it has nutritional advantages for cognition, immune system support, and more. Several herbal nutrition brands have flooded the retail market with their ashwagandha extract supplements, claiming they boost focus and improve children's brain function.

Though ashwagandha extract is known for its multiple benefits, a potent fragrance has limited its consumption and use in multiple end-use products. Several market players have started supplying it in capsule form to find a way around this challenge. Unlike powder or liquid ashwagandha extract, capsules are also handy and can be consumed without milk, water, or juice as the base.

The negative consequences of ashwagandha extract usage can impede the global market's expansion in the forecast years. Excessive doses of ashwagandha extracts are observed to result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and liver issues, according to experts.

There is also evidence of irritations caused by highly potent ashwagandha extracts in the mucosa lining the intestines, resulting in further digestive issues. This can impact the global ashwagandha extract market growth during the forecast period.

Future Outlook of the Ashwagandha Extract Industry

The future of the ashwagandha extract market looks promising, with continuous product innovations and expanding distribution channels. Companies are increasingly introducing novel ashwagandha-infused products to appeal to a broader consumer base. The e-commerce sector is playing a vital role in market expansion, making ashwagandha-based products more accessible to consumers worldwide. With governments supporting herbal supplement industries through favorable regulations, the industry is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years.

Ashwagandha Extract Market Demand in Dietary Supplements

The dietary supplement segment remains the primary driver of the ashwagandha extract market. More consumers are turning to ashwagandha-based supplements to combat stress and anxiety, enhance cognitive function, and boost their immune systems. The increasing awareness of holistic wellness practices has further fueled demand for ashwagandha in daily health regimens.

Ashwagandha Extract Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Several factors are driving the growth of the ashwagandha extract market. The rising global trend toward health and wellness is boosting demand for natural and plant-based products. Scientific research continues to highlight the numerous health benefits of ashwagandha, further increasing its credibility among consumers.

However, the market faces certain challenges, including quality control concerns and regulatory complexities across different regions. Ensuring the consistency and purity of ashwagandha extracts is a significant challenge that manufacturers need to address. Additionally, navigating the varying regulatory frameworks in different countries can be a hurdle for companies seeking global expansion.

Country-wise Insights

The table below illustrates an overview of the performance of ashwagandha extract in the three most notably growing markets. India is an established market as the ashwagandha plant is native to the region, while China is focusing on increasing cultivation capacity with favorable climatic conditions.

Meanwhile, the popularity of ashwagandha extracts in the United Kingdom, similar to most Western countries, is rising due to the growing preference of customers for organic or plant-based food ingredients.

Growing Interest in Natural and Herbal Products Boosting the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom’s ashwagandha extract market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising interest in natural and herbal products.

People in the United Kingdom and other nations in Europe have a high belief in dietary supplements made of plants or natural herbs. This is expected to uplift the demand for ashwagandha extracts and other herbal products during the assessment period.

Key players in the United Kingdom are also successfully targeting other regional markets in Europe with their practical approach to natural product science. This will improve the United Kingdom’s ashwagandha extract market share through 2035.

China Becoming a Key Market for Herbal Medicinal Products across East Asia

As per the latest ashwagandha extract market analysis, China is expected to remain a key market for herbal medicinal products , including ashwagandha extracts, through 2033. It will likely register a CAGR of 5% during the assessment period.

Leading China-based pharmaceutical companies are constantly looking for unique and rare ingredients to improve their brand value in the international market. Hence, China, with a huge agricultural base, is expected to encourage its farmers to increase the production of ashwagandha and strengthen the regional sectors.

Growing Demand for Ayurvedic Medications Bolstering Sales in India

India is anticipated to hold a sizable portion of the global ashwagandha extract market during the forecast period. Sales of ashwagandha extracts in India are projected to soar at a CAGR of 8% through 2035. This is due to the growing awareness of the health benefits of withania somnifera extract (winter cherry extract).

Ashwagandha is considered an essential medicinal plant in India, and several local businesses have been involved in its extraction and use for ages. Through educational campaigns and financial incentives, the Government of India is actively encouraging the commercialization of several Ayurvedic medications, including ashwagandha and its extracts.

With growing interest in holistic and traditional healing practices, there is an increased acceptance and demand for Ayurvedic medications, including ashwagandha, in India. This is expected to fuel sales of ashwagandha extracts in the nation.

Usage in Stress and Anxiety Management Driving Demand in the United States

The United States currently holds around one-fourth of the total ashwagandha extract sales achieved worldwide. Over the forecast period, demand for ashwagandha extracts in the United States is set to rise steadily.

Several factors are expected to drive growth in the United States ashwagandha extract market. These include rising usage of ashwagandha in stress & anxiety management, growing health & wellness trends, and increasing interest in herbal & Ayurvedic supplements.

As the prevalence of depression and anxiety rises in the United States, people are turning to natural solutions such as ashwagandha. This herbal ingredient is known for its adaptogenic properties and can help the body to cope with stress and anxiety.

High Adoption in Food and Beverage Sector Fueling Sales in Japan

Japan’s ashwagandha extract market is poised to exhibit healthy growth during the assessment period. This is due to the rising adoption of ashwagandha extracts in food & beverage products, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing acceptance of Ayurvedic medications.

Amid the rising geriatric population, there is a surging demand for health and wellness products in Japan. Ashwagandha, with its potential anti-aging properties, is appealing to this demographic, thereby fostering the growth of the ashwagandha extract market in Japan.





Regional Market Analysis

The demand for Ashwagandha Extract is growing across major economies, driven by health trends and increasing consumer preference for herbal products.

United States – The U.S. leads the market with an estimated valuation of USD 268.1 million by 2035 , driven by strong demand in the dietary supplement industry.

– The U.S. leads the market with an estimated valuation of , driven by strong demand in the dietary supplement industry. Germany – With a projected market size of USD 178.7 million , Germany is witnessing growing adoption in pharmaceutical and wellness applications .

– With a projected market size of , Germany is witnessing growing adoption in . China – The market in China is expected to reach USD 143.0 million , supported by traditional herbal medicine integration.

– The market in China is expected to reach , supported by traditional herbal medicine integration. India – As the home of Ayurveda, India’s Ashwagandha market is set to be worth USD 89.4 million , with a focus on domestic and export demand.

– As the home of Ayurveda, India’s Ashwagandha market is set to be worth , with a focus on domestic and export demand. Japan – The market in Japan is anticipated to grow to USD 35.7 million, driven by increasing awareness of functional foods.



Recent Developments in the Market

January 2024 – A leading nutraceutical company launched a liposomal Ashwagandha extract , enhancing bioavailability for better absorption.

– A leading nutraceutical company launched a , enhancing bioavailability for better absorption. March 2024 – A U.S.-based brand introduced Ashwagandha-infused energy drinks, targeting the wellness and fitness segment.

– A U.S.-based brand introduced Ashwagandha-infused energy drinks, targeting the wellness and fitness segment. May 2024 – Research published in a prominent journal highlighted Ashwagandha’s effectiveness in reducing cortisol levels, reinforcing its stress-relief claims.



Key Players in the Ashwagandha Extract Industry and Market Share

The market is dominated by key players who are investing heavily in research and innovation to maintain their competitive edge. Companies such as Natreon Inc., Himalaya Wellness Company, and Organic India have a strong presence, offering high-quality ashwagandha extracts tailored to different consumer needs. With growing demand, more players are entering the market, intensifying competition and driving further advancements in product development.

Leading Ashwagandha Extract Brands

Himalaya Herbal Healthcare (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)

Organic India PVT Ltd.

Nature’s Way (Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG)

NOW Foods Co.

Banyan Botanicals Corporation

Swanson Health Products Inc.

Solgar Inc.

Paradise Herbs & Essentials Inc.

Nature’s Answer Inc. (Bio Botanica Inc.)

Solaray Inc. (Nutraceutical International Corporation)

Planetary Herbals Co.

Others

Key Segments of the Report

By Form:

This segment is further categorized into Powder and Liquid.

By Application:

This segment is further categorized into Dietary Supplements, Traditional Medicine (Ayurveda), Foods and Beverages (Herbal Teas, Energy Drinks, Smoothies, Protein Powders, Functional Beverages, Snacks, Dairy and Yogurt Products, Infused Water, and Other Items), Retail Sales and Other Applications.

By Sales Channel:

This segment is further categorized into Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C) (Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Drug Stores and Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, and Online Retail Channels) and Other Sales Channels.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Balkan and Baltic Countries, Russia & Belarus and the Middle East & Africa.

