Forecasting in Oncology Course: Gain an In-depth Understanding of Key Oncology Specific Forecasting Areas

The Oncology Forecasting course was developed for anyone who plays a role in the forecasting process, where the forecast is focused on Oncology or other progressive diseases. The aim of the course is to instill greater confidence in Oncology forecasting by providing an in-depth understanding of Oncology specific forecasting topics.

This course builds upon the best practice forecast principles covered in our Fundamentals of Forecasting training course, delving more in-depth in the areas specific to Oncology. We would encourage you to enroll on the Fundamentals course first to ensure a comprehensive understanding of key principles.

Following this course you will be able to:

Understand Oncology specific forecasting considerations, and how these can be factored into your forecasts

Evaluate the pros and cons of a patient flow-based forecasting methodology, and compare to other approaches

Develop an Oncology forecast, taking into consideration the different approaches applicable throughout an Oncology forecast

Critically assess existing Oncology forecasts

Key Oncology topics covered in this training include:

How Oncology forecasts differ from other forecasts

Why a patient flow methodology is more appropriate

Key Terminology used in Oncology and Oncology Forecasting

How to include Oncology specific considerations such as biomarkers and patient-specific therapies, product restrictions, length of therapy, progression through lines/stages, weight/BSA-based conversion, product vs regimens and much more

When a cross-sectional methodology may be applicable

How will it be covered:

The training is brought to life using engaging visuals, real-life examples, and a do-it-yourself case study.

9 videos and accompanying text walk you through the key considerations when forecasting Oncology

2 real-life examples bring theory to life

5 quizzes test your understanding as you move through the training

1 case study to put into practice what you have learnt - use our Onco+ software to design, build, and populate your own Oncology forecast model.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction - Pre-training evaluation

Introduction to oncology forecasting

Patient flow methodology

Patient flow vs other methodologies

Cross-sectional method

Case study example - Map out model flow and build and populate the model

Post-training evaluation

