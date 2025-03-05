Forecasting in Oncology Course: Gain an In-depth Understanding of Key Oncology Specific Forecasting Areas

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forecasting in Oncology Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Oncology Forecasting course was developed for anyone who plays a role in the forecasting process, where the forecast is focused on Oncology or other progressive diseases. The aim of the course is to instill greater confidence in Oncology forecasting by providing an in-depth understanding of Oncology specific forecasting topics.
This course builds upon the best practice forecast principles covered in our Fundamentals of Forecasting training course, delving more in-depth in the areas specific to Oncology. We would encourage you to enroll on the Fundamentals course first to ensure a comprehensive understanding of key principles.
Following this course you will be able to:
- Understand Oncology specific forecasting considerations, and how these can be factored into your forecasts
- Evaluate the pros and cons of a patient flow-based forecasting methodology, and compare to other approaches
- Develop an Oncology forecast, taking into consideration the different approaches applicable throughout an Oncology forecast
- Critically assess existing Oncology forecasts
Key Oncology topics covered in this training include:
- How Oncology forecasts differ from other forecasts
- Why a patient flow methodology is more appropriate
- Key Terminology used in Oncology and Oncology Forecasting
- How to include Oncology specific considerations such as biomarkers and patient-specific therapies, product restrictions, length of therapy, progression through lines/stages, weight/BSA-based conversion, product vs regimens and much more
- When a cross-sectional methodology may be applicable
How will it be covered:
The training is brought to life using engaging visuals, real-life examples, and a do-it-yourself case study.
- 9 videos and accompanying text walk you through the key considerations when forecasting Oncology
- 2 real-life examples bring theory to life
- 5 quizzes test your understanding as you move through the training
- 1 case study to put into practice what you have learnt - use our Onco+ software to design, build, and populate your own Oncology forecast model.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction - Pre-training evaluation
- Introduction to oncology forecasting
- Patient flow methodology
- Patient flow vs other methodologies
- Cross-sectional method
- Case study example - Map out model flow and build and populate the model
- Post-training evaluation
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54jf37
