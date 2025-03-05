Element Nail Bar – Arcadia Launches Curated Wine Offering to Offer the Ultimate Nail Salon Experience in Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nestled in the heart of Arcadia, Element Nail Bar – Arcadia has quickly become the top choice for those searching for “nail salons near me,” “nails near me,” and “pedicure near me” in Phoenix. Located at 3180 E Indian School Rd, the premier nail salon is now excited to announce its curated wine offerings to offer clients the ultimate nail salon experience in Phoenix.



As a fully licensed Series #7 establishment, Element Nail Bar – Arcadia is offering clients a touch of indulgence with its high-end wine selection and exclusive, curated selection. This new addition to the nail salon aligns with the company’s dedication to seamlessly blending cutting-edge artistry, superior hygiene, and a luxurious atmosphere to create an unmatched self-care experience.



“In today’s fast-paced world, self-care is more than a luxury—it’s a necessity. Our goal is to provide more than just stunning nails; we deliver an experience that elevates your day,” says the lead artist for Element Nail Bar – Arcadia.



Element Nail Bar – Arcadia is unwaveringly committed to quality, cleanliness, and innovation, setting a new higher standard for luxury and excellence in nail care. From meticulous manicures to rejuvenating pedicures, the expert technicians craft flawless results while ensuring every guest feels pampered.



Some of the key benefits of choosing Element Nail Bar – Arcadia include:



Elite Team of Nail Experts: The skilled team of 25+ licensed technicians each has over five years of experience, delivering precise and artistic nail enhancements tailored to each client’s unique style.



Luxury Meets Hygiene: The top Arcadia nail salon adheres to hospital-grade sanitization protocols, ensuring a spotless and safe environment for every client.



Premium Nail Services: Whether an individual is looking for the timeless beauty of Dip Powder Nails (SNS nails), long-lasting Acrylic enhancements, or the modern elegance of Gel X extensions, Element Nail Bar – Arcadia offers customized nail artistry that reflects their individuality.



Trendy and Timeless Designs: From classic French tips to bold, cutting-edge nail art, the trained team stays ahead of industry trends, offering Phoenix clients a truly premium experience.



Advanced Ventilation System: Clean, fresh air throughout the salon ensures a comfortable and relaxing ambiance.



“Searching for ‘Nail Salons Near Me’ or ‘Pedicure Near Me’? Look No Further! At Element Nail Bar – Arcadia, we go beyond ordinary nail care. We provide an escape—a sanctuary where beauty, relaxation, and indulgence come together,” shares the company’s spokesperson.



Whether looking for a luxurious ‘pedicure near me,’ a perfect set of ‘nails near me,’ or simply a ‘nail salon near me’ that provides top-tier services, Element Nail Bar – Arcadia is the number 1 location destination.



Element Nail Bar – Arcadia invites individuals seeking a luxury nail experience to make an easy online booking on the company’s website, call 602-898-9000 for immediate availability, or visit the nail salon today for a walk-in appointment.



About Element Nail Bar – Arcadia



As Phoenix’s premier nail salon, Element Nail Bar – Arcadia combines expert craftsmanship, innovation, and a passion for beauty. The company’s licensed professionals exceed expectations, ensuring flawless nails, stunning designs, and an exceptional salon experience in a chic, welcoming atmosphere. From indulgent pedicures to custom nail enhancements, Element Nail Bar – Arcadia takes self-care to a whole new level.



More Information



To learn more about Element Nail Bar – Arcadia and the launch of its curated wine offerings, please visit the website at https://nailsalonarcadia.com/.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/element-nail-bar-arcadia-launches-curated-wine-offering-to-offer-the-ultimate-nail-salon-experience-in-phoenix/