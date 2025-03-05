Steady Energy secures €22M in funding – led by Copenhagen based 92 Ventures - to accelerate pioneering small nuclear reactor technology

Helsinki, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finnish nuclear innovator Steady Energy announces a €22M funding milestone led by 92 Ventures, a Copenhagen-based nuclear-focused investment firm. The investment underscores private-sector confidence in Steady Energy and its breakthrough reactor design which will deliver affordable, zero-emission heat to Europe and beyond.

Steady Energy, a Finnish pioneer in small modular reactor (SMR) solutions, has secured €22 million in funding and will commence constructing a full-scale pilot plant in the second half of this year. The €22 million funding milestone brings the company very close to completing its B-round and solidifies its lead in the race for the world’s first commercial SMR in operation.

“This is a major step for Steady Energy and a strong endorsement of our team and technology: we are on track to demonstrate that we can deliver nuclear heat that is scalable and commercially attractive,” said Steady Energy CEO Tommi Nyman. “With our technology, utilities can eliminate their CO 2 emissions more quickly and with a better return on investment than with nuclear plants that generate both heat and electricity”, Steady Energy CEO Tommi Nyman said.

“At 92 Ventures, we believe nuclear energy must expand beyond the electricity sector to enable deep decarbonization. District heating presents an exciting opportunity for nuclear to play a transformative role, and Steady Energy’s LDR-50 is a practical, scalable solution that can extend beyond district heating to industrial heat applications,” said Anatol Kjær Knudsen, CEO and co-founder of 92 Ventures. As part of this investment, Chirayu Batra, CTO of 92 Ventures, will join Steady Energy’s board of directors, bringing deep expertise in nuclear energy and strategic growth.

Lifeline Ventures, an investor in Steady Energy since its beginning, also participated in the recent funding round. “Steady Energy’s reactor technology is based on world-class research and development at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland. It is an attractive alternative for energy utilities and, crucially, is available within the tight timeframes that decarbonization needs”, said Mr. Timo Ahopelto, a founding partner at Lifeline Ventures.

Heating uses 40% of all energy and is the single biggest CO 2 source in the world. In Europe, fossil fuels are the main source of district heat, and heating is the purpose Steady Energy’s 50 MW nuclear reactor is designed for. This allows it to deliver heat at below €40/MWh, which is more affordable than bioenergy, conventional nuclear and fossil fuels by a significant margin.

Inquiries and interview requests

Director Lauri Muranen, Steady Energy Ltd, +358407076637, lauri.muranen@steadyenergy.fi

About Steady Energy

Finnish technology company developing a heat-only SMR

Headquarters in Espoo, Finland

CEO Tommi Nyman

Founded in 2023

25 employees

Previously raised €14 million in funding

steadyenergy.com

About Steady Energy’s LDR-50 Reactor

50 megawatts thermal power

For district heating and industrial applications

The size of a shipping container

Built underground

Energy cost (LCOH) under €40/MWh

Near-100% efficiency, emission-free, lifetime carbon footprint akin to offshore wind

Light water technology, refueling every 2–3 years

Only few moving parts, very low operating temperatures and pressure

About 92 Ventures

Copenhagen-based clean-tech investment firm

Committed to identifying and supporting technologies for large-scale decarbonization

Co-founded by Joachim Ante, co-founder and former CTO of the video gaming software company Unity

Focuses on companies pushing nuclear innovation, including advanced reactor designs, next-generation nuclear fuels, nuclear fuel cycle and digitalization, supply chain optimization, advanced manufacturing, and project delivery

www.92ventures.dk

About Lifeline Ventures

Finnish early-stage investor

Investor in some of Finland’s most iconic growth companies, such as Supercell, Wolt and Oura

Has invested in deep tech and industrial growth companies, like green hydrogen producer P2X Solutions, cargo ship wind propulsion maker Norsepower, food tech company Solar Foods, and Smartly, one of world’s largest digital advertising platforms.

lifelineventures.com

