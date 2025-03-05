HUTCHMED Announces Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director and Member of Board Committee

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM, HKEX:​13) today announces that Mr Wong Tak Wai (Mr Alvin Wong) is appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company with effect from March 6, 2025.

Mr Wong has over 35 years of extensive experience in accounting, auditing and corporate finance. He has acted in a pivotal role in assisting companies with their stock exchange listings and has been instrumental in completing numerous mergers and acquisitions. After a distinguished career spanning more than three decades, Mr Wong retired as a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers in 2017.

Dr Dan Eldar, Chairman of HUTCHMED, said, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr Wong to the Company. We believe that his extensive experience in finance and accounting will greatly contribute to the strategic growth and financial stewardship of the Company.”

Mr Wong, aged 68, is currently a non-executive director of Melbourne Enterprises Limited (HKEX: 158). He was the president and a council member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“HKICPA”), chairman of the HKICPA auditing standards committee, and a member of various committees of the International Federation of Accountants. He was also a member of the Sustainable Agricultural Development Fund Advisory Committee.

Mr Wong holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University of Otago, New Zealand and is a Fellow of the HKICPA and an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand.

Mr Wong currently holds or has held in the past five years the following directorships / partnerships:

Current Directorships / Partnerships: Previous Directorships / Partnerships in the last five years: Chinachem Group Holdings Limited

Melbourne Enterprises Limited

Pondbury Investments Limited Estate Of Wang Teh Huei Ltd

Estate Of Wang Teh Huei (No. 2) Ltd

Vipin Limited

Wyberton Limited





Save for the appointments listed above, Mr Wong has held no other directorships or partnerships during the period of five years prior to his appointment as a director of HUTCHMED. He does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of HUTCHMED. Mr Wong has confirmed (a) his independence as regards each of the factors for independence referred to in Rule 3.13(1) to (8) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HK Listing Rules”); (b) that he had no past or present financial or other interest in the business of the Company or its subsidiaries or any connection with any core connected person (as defined in the HK Listing Rules) of the Company; and (c) that there are no other factors that may affect his independence at the time of his appointment.

The initial term of the appointment of Mr Wong as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company shall end at the next following annual general meeting of the Company, subject to retirement in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company and applicable legal and regulatory requirements, and thereafter for successive periods of 12 months, unless he is not re-elected at the next following annual general meeting or his appointment is otherwise terminated earlier by either party in writing. The director’s fees of Mr Wong as an Independent Non-executive Director and member of the Audit Committee of the Company under his appointment letter are US$76,000 and US$13,500 per annum respectively, which were determined by the Board with reference to the director’s duties and responsibilities and prevailing market conditions. Such fees are subject to review from time to time and proration for any incomplete year of service.

Mr Wong does not have any interest in any shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save for the information disclosed above, there is no other information in relation to Mr Wong that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AІM Rules for Companies or Rule 13.51(2) of the HK Listing Rules, and there are no other matters concerning the appointment of Mr Wong that are required to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of HUTCHMED.

