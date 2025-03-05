21 Shares AG (the “Company”) - Announcement regarding changes to the board of Directors of the Company



We are pleased to announce the following changes to the board of Directors of the Company effective as of 1 March 2025

* The appointment of Russell Barlow as chairman of the board of directors and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO");

* The appointment of Duncan Moir as a member of the board of directors and President.

* The appointment of Edel Bashir as a member of the board of directors and Chief Operating Officer ("COO").



Russell Barlow, 51, is contributing more than 25 years of expertise in regulated asset management. Previously, Russell was the Global Head of Multi Asset and Alternative Investment Solutions and Global Head of Alternatives at abrdn. Over the course of his career, he has designed, launched, and managed a wide range of investment products. Additionally, Russell has held a position as a Non-Executive Director at Archax, the UK’s first FCA-regulated digital asset exchange.



Duncan Moir, 39, has deep expertise in crypto and blockchain strategy. Previously, Duncan was a Senior Investment Manager at abrdn. He is an independent board member of Hedera Hashgraph LLC and an advisor to Web3 companies. A University of Strathclyde graduate with a BA (Hons) in Economics, he is also a CFA and CAIA charterholder.



Edel Bashir, 45, has over 20 years of experience in asset management. Previously, Edel was the COO of Multi Asset and Alternative Investment Solutions, COO of Alternatives and a Senior Investment Manager at abrdn. Her expertise includes operational strategy, portfolio management, and hedge fund research. A graduate of University College Cork, Ireland, with a BSc in Finance, she has held senior roles across Bermuda, Dublin, and Boston.



Following the appointment of the aforementioned people as members of the board of directors, Hany Rashwan (former chairman of the board of directors and CEO) and Ophelia Snyder (former member of the board of directors and Chief Product Officer) resigned from their roles as directors of the Company on 1 March 2025, at which point the above mentioned individuals will assume responsibility for the aforementioned roles.



Name, registered office and address of the Company:

21Shares AG is a stock corporation under the laws of Switzerland. It has its registered office and address at Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich.



Contact Details:

21Shares AG, attn. Mr. Eric Baumgartner, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, email: legal@21.co



Further Information:

For further information, please refer to the Programme documentation, in particular the EU Base Prospectus dated November 28, 2024, the UK Base Prospectus dated May 22, 2024 , and the respective Final Terms as applicable. This Announcement neither constitutes a prospectus nor advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Copies of the prospectus and any supplements thereto, if any, as well as copies of all transaction documents are available free of charge at 21Shares AG, Zurich (email: etp@21shares.com).



Date of publication:

5 March 2025



