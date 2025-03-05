Microfluidic Devices Market Forecast Report 2025-2032: Microfluidic Chips & Sensors Lead Global Market Growth, Projected to Hit $54.61 Billion by 2032

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfluidic Devices Market (By Device Type, Material, Application, Industry and Region), Company Profiles, Trends, SWOT Analysis, and Recent Developments - Global Forecast (2025 - 2032)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microfluidic devices market is projected to reach $54.61 billion by 2032, growing from $22.78 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 12.3%. The surge in Point-of-Care (POC) testing, in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), and drug discovery is fueling demand for miniaturized, cost-effective lab-on-chip solutions. Polymer-based microfluidics dominate, while North America and Europe lead market expansion. Companies like Illumina, Thermo Fisher, BD, & Abbott are investing in lab automation, sensors, & portable diagnostics. The report highlights key trends, SWOT analysis, competitive dynamics, and regional insights driving the future of microfluidic technologies.

Recent Developments

In July 2024, Illumina. Inc. acquired Fluent BioSciences to enhance its ability for single-cell analysis. Fluent's single-cell analysis technology eliminates the need for complex, expensive instrumentation, and microfluidic consumables.

In January 2024, Standard BioTools Inc. completed its merger with SomaLogic, creating a leading provider of differentiated multi-omics tools for research.

In August 2023, Cytovale introduced the IntelliSep sepsis test, receiving 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA. This advanced test, utilizing microfluidics, high-speed video, and sophisticated algorithms, measures white blood cells (WBCs) to indicate sepsis, delivering results in just an hour.

Report Scope

By Device Type:

The chips segment held the dominating position in the microfluidic devices market, owing to high potential in varied applications such as life science, biomedical, drug delivery, immunoassays, diagnostics, and many others.

Sensors is the second leading segment of the microfluidic devices market. The adoption of microfluidic sensors in the healthcare sector drives the market growth as they are used for various applications such as drug development, chemical and biological research, medical diagnostics, environmental monitoring, among others.

Micro pumps are the key component that allows the motion of fluids in an accurate and reliable manner through a device's reservoirs, chambers and microchannels. Globally, the market for microfluidic pumps is gaining significant importance due to growing R&D investment in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and increasing point of care testing demand.

By Material:

In 2024, the polymers segment accounted for highest share of the global microfluidic devices market. Polymers are cheaper material and allow for quick fabrication processes in comparison to silicon and glass. The polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) is a widely used polymer, especially in fast prototyping microfluidic devices.

Glass and Silicon were the original materials first used for microfluidic applications. Silicon was first selected due to its resistance to organic solvents, ease in metal depositing, high thermo-conductivity, and stable electroosmotic mobility. Today, silicon is less employed due to its high cost and its opacity that makes optical detection unreachable, except for infrared (IR).

By Application:

Pharmaceutical and life sciences research commands the largest share of the microfluidic devices market in 2024, followed by the Clinical and veterinary diagnostics segment.

The simplicity and efficiency of point of care diagnostics have revolutionized patient care. With the advancing field of microfluidics, POC technologies have also developed and improved. Methods in microfabrication and microfluidics have progressed so much in the last few years that POC devices can be fabricated at low cost, are easy to use, portable, and can generate rapid results.

Analytical devices and Drug delivery application segments are competing very closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

By Industry:

In-vitro diagnostics is the largest segment type by industry, accounting for over 50% share of the microfluidic devices market in 2024.

Microfluidic technologies are emerging as powerful tools for the drug discovery and development processes. In pharmaceutical industry; its applications are found in the areas of diagnostics and drug research.

Medical devices industry is the fastest growing segment of the microfluidic devices market. The technological advancements in medical devices such as miniaturization, automation and enhanced functionality with help of complex electrical control, and mechanical properties are major factors driving the global microfluidics medical devices market.

By Region:

In 2024, North America held largest share of the microfluidic devices market, followed by Europe. The active participation of research institutes in this region for the development of novel microfluidic devices is expected to maintain the region's dominance. Also, the high incidence rate of lifestyle diseases and increasing demand for POC testing, is expected to propel growth of the microfluidic devices market over the forecast period.

In Europe, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are the leading market for microfluidic devices. The increasing demand for POC testing, growing preference for personalized medicine, growing need for high-speed diagnostics and an increasing number of drug discovery and life science research activities are driving the demand for microfluidic devices market.

Asia Pacific and Europe collectively constitutes nearly 47% share of the market in 2024, with the Asia Pacific region displaying tremendous growth potential. The Asia Pacific market growth is attributed to the growing geriatric population, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, rising demand for advanced technologies and the expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various countries in the region.

The report has been analyzed from 10 viewpoints:

Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

Global Microfluidic Devices Market Share and Forecast

By Device Type - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast Chips Micro Pumps Sensors Micro Needles Others

By Material - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast Silicon Glass Polymers Others

By Application - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences Research Clinical and Veterinary Diagnostics Point of Care Diagnostics Analytical Devices Drug Delivery Environmental and Industrial Others

By Industry - Global Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast In-Vitro Diagnostics Pharmaceuticals Medical Devices Others

By Region - Microfluidic Devices Market and Forecast

Global Microfluidic Devices Market - Recent Developments

Global Microfluidic Devices Market - Key Company Profiles and Revenue

Global Microfluidic Devices Market Dynamics - SWOT Analysis, Key Trends, Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global Microfluidic Devices Market Company Profiles

uFluidix

PerkinElmer, Inc. (Now Revvity, Inc.)

Standard BioTools Inc. (Previously Fluidigm)

Blacktrace Holdings Ltd. (Acquired by Unchained Labs)

Micronit

BioFluidix Gmbh (Acquired by Hamilton)

Hamilton Company

Fluigent

ALine Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Illumina, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Abaxis Inc. (Now part of Zoetis)

Nanomix

biosurfit

Micropoint Biotechnologies Co.

Siloam Biosciences, Inc. (Acquired by MiCo BioMed)

NanoEnTek Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytwbsf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.