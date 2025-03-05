BranchOut Food Secures $600K+ Order from the Midwest Region of the Nation’s Largest Warehouse Club, Driving Bell Pepper Crisps Expansion Across Four Regions

BranchOut’s Club Expansion Accelerates: Nation’s Largest Warehouse Club Continues to Expand Multi-Product Rollout Now Across Five Regions, Driving Unstoppable Growth

Key Highlights:

New $600K+ Midwest Order: BranchOut's Bell Pepper Crisps expand to the Midwest, the Warehouse Club's largest region.

Four-Region Expansion: Following its recent launch in Southern California, BranchOut's innovative Bell Pepper Crisps are set to expand to the Bay Area, Texas, and now the Midwest region.

Pineapple Chips, Back in the Southeast!: BranchOut's popular Pineapple Chips have officially returned to Southeast Clubs, now available across seven states after exceptional sales led to nearly $900K in reorders.

Organic Chewy Banana Bites: BranchOut's Organic Chewy Banana Bites set to hit Southern California & Hawaii Region Clubs at the end of March, a $400K+ order.

BEND, Ore., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a leader in GentleDry™ dehydration technology, announces a new $600,000+ order for its innovative Bell Pepper Crisps from the Midwest region of the nation’s largest warehouse club. This marks the fourth and most significant regional expansion for the product, following its recent launch in Los Angeles, with upcoming rollouts in the Bay Area and Texas. The rapid multi-region expansion of Bell Pepper Crisps highlights the strong consumer demand for BranchOut’s nutrient-rich, first-to-market snacks.

“The strong momentum behind our Bell Pepper Crisps is a testament to the power of our GentleDry™ technology and our ability to deliver premium, first-to-market products at scale,” said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food. “The Midwest expansion represents a breakthrough moment for our retail presence, solidifying BranchOut as a key player in the premium snack category. With four regions now driving sales, we anticipate continued growth and larger orders ahead for our Bell Pepper item.”





Transformational Growth and National Expansion:

BranchOut’s momentum with the nation’s largest warehouse club continues to fuel rapid sales growth, breaking the retailer’s traditional single-product approach. The Midwest order further strengthens BranchOut’s multi-product, multi-region strategy, reinforcing the company’s trajectory toward record-breaking revenue and market penetration.

Scaling Production to Meet Demand

BranchOut’s new 50,000-square-foot Peru facility, the world’s largest GentleDry™ production hub, is scaling efficiently to meet the surging demand. With three operational production lines and an annual production capacity exceeding $40M, the facility is well-positioned to fulfill the increasing volume of orders from major retailers.

“Our Peru facility is operating at scale and efficiently, allowing us to seamlessly expand into new regions while maintaining exceptional quality,” added Healy. “As demand continues to rise, we are committed to driving innovation and delivering top-tier snack products to our retail partners.”

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut’s technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit www.branchoutfood.com or follow us on social media here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," “position”, "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For more information:

info@branchoutfood.com

