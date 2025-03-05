Auddia to Present at SXSW Conference on Podcast Industry Stage

BOULDER, Colo., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), a technology company that has built a proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification to reinvent how consumers engage with audio, today announced it will be presenting at this year’s SXSW with its partner Sounds Profitable.

The presentation, entitled “Podcast Apps Need to Step It Up”, will outline how the company views the podcast industry’s financial landscape, some tactics and strategies it has tried in order to improve that landscape for podcast listeners and creators, and provide further ideas for discussion with industry leaders.

The session details:

When: Saturday, March 8, 4:30 pm. CST

Where: Austin Convention Center, Podcast Industry Stage, ACC Ballroom B

“We’ve had many active discussions with stakeholders of the podcast community in the last couple years, and we’re excited to keep that dialogue going alongside our partners at Sounds Profitable,” said Auddia’s CMO Theo Romeo. “We continue to be very invested, both from product and relationship standpoints, with this industry and look forward to working together to improve the economics for all parties involved. Our hope is that attendees on the creator side will demand more from podcast apps, and stakeholders on the app side will seek to work more closely with creators.”

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia’s flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings multiple industry firsts to the audio streaming landscape that include:

subscription based, ad free listening on any AM/FM radio station

content skipping across any AM/FM station

one touch skipping of entire podcast ad breaks

subscription based, ad free listening to podcast partners

faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.