Synaptics Seeks to Alter the Trajectory of the IoT at Embedded World With Contextual Edge AI and Wireless Innovations

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) will showcase its latest innovations in Edge AI and wireless connectivity at Embedded World 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany, unveiling a new family of microcontroller units (MCUs) and a new family of wireless systems-on-chips (SoCs) designed for a wide range of ultra-low-power Internet of Things (IoT) devices that exhibit contextually-aware artificial intelligence (AI) and ultra-reliable connectivity.

For IoT system designers, they will be able to combine ultra-low-power (ULP), multimodal processing, contextually aware AI, and excellent wireless rate-over-range with reliable interoperability, all with surprisingly low system cost, opening the door to an array of cognitive IoT applications and intuitive user experiences.

The devices that Synaptics’ new products will support include smartwatches and other wearables, consumer audio, appliances, security cameras, asset trackers, and factory automation systems, with the opportunity to add powerful functions such as predictive maintenance, and enhanced security.

At EW2025? Join us in Booth #4A-259 to learn about our advances in Edge AI, wireless connectivity, and automotive display technologies. Email press@synaptics.com for an appointment.

Engineers from Synaptics will be on hand throughout Embedded World to describe new products, capabilities, and features. In-booth demonstrations will include:

An illustration of the concept and the value of contextually aware AI, with partners Leedarson, a provider of IoT devices for the home, and the Fraunhofer Institute

A demonstration of AI hubs with partner Arcadyan, a provider of 5G, DOCSIS, and Wi-Fi 6 home routers

A demonstration of AI-enabled industrial vision systems with partner Arcturus, a specialist in machine vision

An introduction to the concept of AI-enabled Wi-Fi sensing, which makes Wi-Fi more than a mere data pipeline

Synaptics engineers will also demonstrate an automotive dashboard display with local dimming for high contrast and Knob-on-Display capability. This demo is based on the company’s new SB7900 SmartBridge™ advanced automotive display processor integrated with its touch and display controllers, touch sense, and display driver technologies.

Join Synaptics at Embedded World 2025 at booth 4A-259 from March 11-13 for an exclusive look at the technologies driving the future of the IoT. Engage with expert engineers and discover how edge AI is transforming ultra-low-power devices.

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is driving innovation in AI at the Edge, bringing AI closer to end users and transforming how we engage with intelligent connected devices, whether at home, at work, or on the move. As a go-to partner for forward-thinking product innovators, Synaptics powers the future with its cutting-edge Synaptics Astra™ AI-Native embedded compute, Veros™ wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions. We’re making the digital experience smarter, faster, more intuitive, secure, and seamless. From touch, display, and biometrics to AI-driven wireless connectivity, video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing, Synaptics is the force behind the next generation of technology enhancing how we live, work, and play. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact

Patrick Mannion

Synaptics

+1-631-678-1015

patrick.mannion@synaptics.com

Danielle Burness

Senior Account Manager

Publitek Ltd.

danielle.burness@publitek.com