Pharmaceutical Stability And Storage Services Market Research 2025-2030:Advancements in Small Molecule Drug Development Fuel Expansion  

The global pharmaceutical stability and storage services market size is expected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.48% from 2025 to 2030

Stability and storage is a mandatory regulation in various regions. For instance, different regulatory authorities have different data requirements and testing rules for testing stability. Even though FDA and EMA follow the ICH guidelines for stability testing, they still have different microbiological limits for stability tests. This has improved the demand for stability testing outsourcing services and is likely to have a positive impact on the market.





The COVID-19 pandemic had increased the demand for COVID-19 vaccines globally. The growing vaccine drive by the government authorities is likely to drive the demand for stability and storage of commercial COVID-19 vaccines. In recent years pharmaceutical R&D spending has improved significantly. The growing R&D spending is expected to improve the number of drugs in the clinical stage. Stability testing is required for the approval of each phase of a clinical trial. This is further driving the market growth. Moreover, Biosimilar drugs are highly similar copies of biologics and are very cheaper, as compared to biologics.



Biosimilar drugs are widely used in cancer, autoimmune diseases, and other diseases. This is contributing to the demand for biosimilar drugs and thereby is expected to drive the market demand. There has been a rise in several diseases post-COVID-19. For instance, according to a report published by Children's National Hospital- pediatric research and clinical innovations center, a study was performed on 737 youths who were diagnosed with diabetes, and it found an increased incidence of pediatric Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) by 15.2% and Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) increased by 182% between March 11, 2018, and March 10, 2021. The rise in the disease incidence is expected to improve, drug production, which is likely to drive the market demand.



Pharmaceutical Stability And Storage Services Market Report Highlights

Stability testing services segment dominated the pharmaceutical stability and storage industry with a share of 73.5% in 2024. The growth of the segment is mainly due to its important role in regulatory compliance, product safety, and efficacy.

Small molecule segment dominated the services market in 2024. There have been significant advancements in small molecule drug development.

North America pharmaceutical stability and storage services market dominated the market and accounted for a 40.0% share in 2024. The growth in the region is attributed to the presence of several pharmaceutical and biotech companies in the region, coupled with increasing research and development activities are driving the regions market growth.

Asia Pacific pharmaceutical stability & storage services market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is becoming a major center for clinical trials due to its large and diverse patient population and favorable regulatory environments.

Competitive Landscape

Catalent, Inc

Almac Group

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

Lucideon Limited

Alcami Corporation

Element Materials Technology

BioLife Solutions Inc.

Q1 Scientific

Reading Scientific Services Ltd.

Roylance Stability Storage Limited

ALS

Q Laboratories

Auriga Research Private Limited

PD Partners

Precision Stability Storage

SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.92 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.8 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape



Chapter 3. Pharmaceutical Stability & Storage Services Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook.

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. High R&D Spending of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

3.2.1.2. Growing Demand for Outsourcing Stability Testing Due to High Complexity Associated with Drug Stability

3.2.1.3. Growing Demand for Biosimilars

3.2.1.4. Growing Outsourcing Trend in the Market

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Strict Regulations for Global Pharmaceutical Stability and Storage Services Drugs

3.2.2.2. Issues Associated with Stability Chambers

3.3. Cost Structure of Stability and Storage

3.4. Pharmaceutical Stability & Storage Services Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Pharmaceutical Stability & Storage Services Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Pharmaceutical Stability & Storage Services Market; Service Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Pharmaceutical Stability & Storage Services Size & Trend Analysis, by Service, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Stability

4.4.1. Stability market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Drug Substance

4.4.3. Stability Indicating Method Validation

4.4.4. Accelerated Stability Testing

4.4.5. Photostability Testing

4.4.6. Other Stability Testing Methods

4.5. Storage

4.5.1. Storage market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Cold

4.5.3. Non-cold



Chapter 5. Pharmaceutical Stability & Storage Services Market: Molecule Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Pharmaceutical Stability & Storage Services Market; Molecule Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Pharmaceutical Stability & Storage Services Size & Trend Analysis, by Molecule, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Small Molecule

5.4.1. Small molecule market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Research Products

5.4.3. Commercial Products

5.5. Large Molecule

5.5.1. Large molecule market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Research Products

5.5.3. Commercial Products



Chapter 6. Pharmaceutical Stability & Storage Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

7.3. Company Profiles

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Financial performance

7.3.3. Service benchmarking

7.3.4. Strategic initiatives

