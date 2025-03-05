Global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Recycling Market Poised for Sustainable Growth, Expected to Reach USD 1,216.5 Million by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Recycling Market is set for significant expansion, reaching an estimated USD 564.8 million by 2025, driven by rising sustainability initiatives and the growing demand for recycled composite materials. With increasing emphasis on circular economy practices and advancements in recycling technologies, the market is projected to further surge to USD 1,216.5 million by 2035, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2035. The shift towards eco-friendly manufacturing processes, stringent environmental regulations, and the rising adoption of FRP-recycled products across industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction are key factors fueling this growth.

The global FRP Recycling Market is witnessing significant advancements as industries seek sustainable solutions for recycling fiber-reinforced polymers. As environmental concerns and regulatory mandates increase, the need for efficient and eco-friendly composite material recycling has never been greater. Companies are now focusing on innovative FRP waste management and reuse strategies to align with the principles of the circular economy in FRP manufacturing.

Growing Demand for Sustainable FRP Recycling Solutions

Fiber-reinforced polymers (FRPs) are widely used in industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and wind energy due to their high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance. However, the sustainable disposal of FRP waste remains a major challenge due to the material’s complex composition, particularly thermoset composite recycling. Unlike thermoplastics, thermosets do not melt under heat, making their recycling process more difficult.

The FRP recycling industry is undergoing a transformation with the introduction of innovative recycling methods such as mechanical recycling, chemical recycling, and pyrolysis recycling of FRP materials. These processes allow for the recovery of valuable components like glass fiber and carbon fiber, which can be repurposed into new applications, reducing landfill waste and lowering the carbon footprint of composite recycling.

Innovative Technologies in FRP Waste Recycling

Mechanical Recycling for Fiber Recovery

Mechanical recycling is an established method for processing GFRP (Glass Fiber-Reinforced Plastic) waste. This process involves shredding FRP components into fine particles, which can be used as fillers in cement, asphalt, and polymer-based materials. The economic benefits of sustainable FRP recycling solutions are driving manufacturers to integrate this technology into their production systems.

Chemical Recycling for Thermoset Composites

Chemical recycling of FRP materials is gaining traction as researchers develop new solvent-based and depolymerization techniques. This method enables the breakdown of polymer matrices into reusable raw materials, ensuring efficient composite material recycling while maintaining material integrity. As regulations governing the FRP composite recycling industry become stricter, chemical recycling is expected to play a vital role in achieving sustainability goals.

Pyrolysis Recycling of FRP Materials

Pyrolysis is an advanced thermal decomposition process that converts FRP waste into reusable byproducts such as synthetic gas and liquid fuels. This technique is particularly effective for carbon fiber composite recycling, where fibers are recovered with minimal degradation. The low-carbon footprint solutions in composite recycling make pyrolysis an attractive option for industries striving to minimize waste.





The Role of the Circular Economy in FRP Manufacturing

The shift towards a circular economy in FRP manufacturing is driving the adoption of recycled fiber-reinforced polymer materials in new products. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to improve the quality of recycled carbon fibers, making them viable alternatives to virgin materials.

Government policies supporting end-of-life management for FRP components are further accelerating this trend. Recycling regulations in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific are encouraging businesses to implement green technologies for fiber-reinforced plastic waste, thus fostering an environmentally responsible supply chain.

Growth Drivers: Innovations and Regulations Fueling the Market

Regulatory Policies on Composite Plastic Recycling

Governments worldwide are implementing strict guidelines to manage composite materials waste management. The European Union, the United States, and other nations are enforcing extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs, compelling manufacturers to invest in reprocessing of fiber-reinforced composites and sustainable alternatives for composite waste. Technological Advancements in Recycling Processes

New techniques such as mechanical vs. chemical recycling of FRP materials are emerging as viable solutions. Mechanical recycling involves grinding FRP waste into reusable fiber and filler materials, while chemical recycling breaks down composite polymers into their original monomers, allowing for greater reuse potential. These methods enhance the end-of-life solutions for FRP components and promote sustainability. Demand from Key Industries

Industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction are actively seeking eco-friendly FRP disposal and reuse methods to comply with sustainability goals. The increasing adoption of circular economy in fiber-reinforced plastic industry is pushing companies to integrate recycling strategies into their operations.





Challenges in Recycling Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Waste

Despite the growing interest, the market still faces significant challenges:

High Costs of Recycling Processes – Developing cost-effective FRP recycling technologies remains a hurdle for many industries.

Lack of Standardized Recycling Methods – Variability in composite formulations makes it difficult to establish universal recycling solutions.

Limited Awareness Among Manufacturers – Many manufacturers are yet to adopt innovations in thermoset and thermoplastic composite recycling due to knowledge gaps and resistance to change.









Key Players Driving the FRP Recycling Industry

Leading companies in the FRP recycling market are investing in state-of-the-art technologies to enhance mechanical, chemical, and pyrolysis recycling of FRP materials. Industry pioneers are partnering with academic institutions and government agencies to develop scalable solutions for sustainable disposal of FRP waste.

Some of the top companies making strides in fiber-reinforced polymer recycling include:

Carbon Conversions Inc. – Specializing in carbon fiber composite recycling for aerospace and automotive applications.

– Specializing in for aerospace and automotive applications. ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd. – Innovating low-carbon footprint solutions in composite recycling .

– Innovating . Global Fiberglass Solutions Inc. – Focusing on mechanical recycling for fiber recovery .

– Focusing on . Aditya Birla Chemicals – Advancing chemical recycling for thermoset composites.

Other leading players

Toray Industries Inc.

Eco-Wolf Inc.

Gen 2 Carbon Limited

Aeron Composite Pvt. Ltd.

Procotex

Carbon Fiber Recycle Industry Co. Ltd.

Ucomposites A/S

Conenor Ltd.

Karborek Recycling Carbon Fibers





Global Polymers and Plastics Market: Key Trends, Emerging Technologies, and Business Prospects

Fiber-reinforced Plastic (FRP) Recycling Market Segmentation

By Product:

Glass-fiber Reinforced Plastic

Carbon-fiber Reinforced Plastic

By Recycling Technique:

Thermal/Chemical Recycling

Incineration & Co-incineration

Mechanical Recycling



By End Use:

Industrial

Transportation

Building & Construction

Sports & Leisure

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa



