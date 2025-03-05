Poland Payments Market Analysis Report 2024/2025: Continued Expansion of BLIK will Lead to Continued Growth

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payments in Poland, 2024/2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a look into the payments sector in Poland. The analysis covers various statistics on card payments, cash transactions, and the whole spectrum of other payment methods nowadays accepted by merchants in Poland. The report gives a solid overview of current trends in the payments market, including new technologies, key players, and e-commerce acceptance survey results.

Poland's payment market continued its rapid expansion through 2024. The total number of payments in Poland exceeded 15.4 billion transactions, or approximately 420 transactions per capita, marking a robust 12% year-over-year growth. The largest portion of payment volumes approximately 10 billion transactions can be attributed to payment cards, which account for roughly 65% of all payments processed in the country. The remaining volume is almost evenly split between ACH credit transfers and BLIK, the leading domestic mobile payment system. In a broader European context, Poland ranks fifth in terms of payment volume, trailing only the UK, Germany, France, and Spain.

The payments market is currently in a phase of rapid growth, and barring extraordinary events, this trajectory is expected to continue at least through 2026. As the Polish economy expands and eCommerce volumes are projected to grow further, the payments market is likely to sustain double-digit growth over the next two years.

Key drivers will include the continued expansion of BLIK which is expected to contribute the most and payment cards, which, despite slower growth, will still account for a significant share of overall volume increases.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Payments in Poland and in Europe

Consumer markets in Europe, 2023

Total payments in Poland, structure by type, 2019-2024F

Total payments: Europe vs. Poland, structure, 2023

Total payments: Europe vs. Poland, growth, 2021-2023

Card payment volumes in Europe & Poland, total, per capita, 2023

Card payment volumes in Europe & Poland, growth, 2021-2023

2. Payments and payment infrastructure in Poland

Card payments in Poland, 2019-2024F

POS infrastructure, top acquirers in Poland, 2015-1H 2024

ATM networks in Poland, 2016-1H 2024, Top ATM operators

Cash withdrawals in Poland, 2019-2024F

Cash in circulation and interest rates in Poland, 2012-Oct.2024

Cards issued in Poland, 2019-1H 2024, by type & brand, 1H 2024

Cards issued in Poland by major issuers, 1H 2024, by debit/credit

Payment Systems in Poland: ACH and other;

Payment Systems in Poland, Transaction volumes, 2019-2024E

Users of mobile apps of key banks, mobile app use ratio, 3Q 2024

Evolution of online/mobile banking users 2018-1H 2024

Number of cards used in mobile payments/wallets and contactless payments, 1H 2024

Mobile payments system BLIK

3. Payment methods in eCommerce - 2024 survey results

Payment methods in eCommerce - Research Overview, Dec. 2024

Payment methods offered by major online merchants, Dec. 2024

Payment gateways/aggregators used by major online merchants, Dec. 2024

Payment methods: Wallets offered by major online merchants, Dec. 2024

Payment methods: BNPL financing offered by major online merchants, Dec. 2024

Payment methods: POS loans financing offered by major online merchants, Dec. 2024

4. Forecast

Total payment volumes (billion tx) in Poland forecast, 2024-2026

Companies Featured

Apple Pay

BLIK

Blue Media

Elavon

eService

Google Pay

KIR

Millennium

PayPal

PayU

Pekao

PKO

Przelewy24

tpay

Visa Checkout

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n7i37t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.