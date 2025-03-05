Poland Payments Market Analysis Report 2024/2025: Continued Expansion of BLIK will Lead to Continued Growth

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payments in Poland, 2024/2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers a look into the payments sector in Poland. The analysis covers various statistics on card payments, cash transactions, and the whole spectrum of other payment methods nowadays accepted by merchants in Poland. The report gives a solid overview of current trends in the payments market, including new technologies, key players, and e-commerce acceptance survey results.
Poland's payment market continued its rapid expansion through 2024. The total number of payments in Poland exceeded 15.4 billion transactions, or approximately 420 transactions per capita, marking a robust 12% year-over-year growth. The largest portion of payment volumes approximately 10 billion transactions can be attributed to payment cards, which account for roughly 65% of all payments processed in the country. The remaining volume is almost evenly split between ACH credit transfers and BLIK, the leading domestic mobile payment system. In a broader European context, Poland ranks fifth in terms of payment volume, trailing only the UK, Germany, France, and Spain.
The payments market is currently in a phase of rapid growth, and barring extraordinary events, this trajectory is expected to continue at least through 2026. As the Polish economy expands and eCommerce volumes are projected to grow further, the payments market is likely to sustain double-digit growth over the next two years.
Key drivers will include the continued expansion of BLIK which is expected to contribute the most and payment cards, which, despite slower growth, will still account for a significant share of overall volume increases.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Payments in Poland and in Europe
- Consumer markets in Europe, 2023
- Total payments in Poland, structure by type, 2019-2024F
- Total payments: Europe vs. Poland, structure, 2023
- Total payments: Europe vs. Poland, growth, 2021-2023
- Card payment volumes in Europe & Poland, total, per capita, 2023
- Card payment volumes in Europe & Poland, growth, 2021-2023
2. Payments and payment infrastructure in Poland
- Card payments in Poland, 2019-2024F
- POS infrastructure, top acquirers in Poland, 2015-1H 2024
- ATM networks in Poland, 2016-1H 2024, Top ATM operators
- Cash withdrawals in Poland, 2019-2024F
- Cash in circulation and interest rates in Poland, 2012-Oct.2024
- Cards issued in Poland, 2019-1H 2024, by type & brand, 1H 2024
- Cards issued in Poland by major issuers, 1H 2024, by debit/credit
- Payment Systems in Poland: ACH and other;
- Payment Systems in Poland, Transaction volumes, 2019-2024E
- Users of mobile apps of key banks, mobile app use ratio, 3Q 2024
- Evolution of online/mobile banking users 2018-1H 2024
- Number of cards used in mobile payments/wallets and contactless payments, 1H 2024
- Mobile payments system BLIK
3. Payment methods in eCommerce - 2024 survey results
- Payment methods in eCommerce - Research Overview, Dec. 2024
- Payment methods offered by major online merchants, Dec. 2024
- Payment gateways/aggregators used by major online merchants, Dec. 2024
- Payment methods: Wallets offered by major online merchants, Dec. 2024
- Payment methods: BNPL financing offered by major online merchants, Dec. 2024
- Payment methods: POS loans financing offered by major online merchants, Dec. 2024
4. Forecast
- Total payment volumes (billion tx) in Poland forecast, 2024-2026
Companies Featured
- Apple Pay
- BLIK
- Blue Media
- Elavon
- eService
- Google Pay
- KIR
- Millennium
- PayPal
- PayU
- Pekao
- PKO
- Przelewy24
- tpay
- Visa Checkout
