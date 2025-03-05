Legal Tech Market Global Outlook & Forecasts Report 2024-2029: Contract Collaboration Software, Booming AI and ML Sectors, Workflow Automation, Cloud Adoption Fueling Expansion

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Tech Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Legal Tech Market was valued at USD 26.70 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 55.00 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 12.80%

The global legal tech market is moderately fragmented, featuring a diverse array of vendors that cater to the evolving needs of legal professionals. This competitive landscape is characterized by a mix of established companies and emerging startups, each offering innovative solutions to improve efficiency, enhance collaboration, and streamline legal processes. Icertis, Inc. is a leading player known for its contract lifecycle management software, which helps organizations manage contracts more effectively. Filevine Inc. provides a case management platform designed to streamline workflows for law firms, enhancing productivity.





North America is a dominant region in the global legal tech market, driven by several key factors. First, the presence of a well-established legal industry with numerous law firms, corporate legal departments, and government entities fosters a high demand for innovative legal technologies. The region is home to many leading legal tech companies, such as Thomson Reuters and LexisNexis, which continuously develop and offer advanced solutions tailored to the needs of legal professionals. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of digital transformation initiatives across various sectors, including legal services, is propelling the legal tech market growth.

Also, the region benefits from a robust venture capital ecosystem that supports innovation in the legal tech space. Investments in startups and emerging companies lead to the development of cutting-edge solutions that address specific challenges faced by legal professionals. Additionally, a growing focus on compliance, data security, and risk management further drives the adoption of legal tech solutions in North America, solidifying its position as the leading market for legal technology.



Europe is a diverse region, with varying degrees of legal tech adoption across different countries. The U.K. and Germany are the leaders in the European legal tech market, followed by other countries like France, the Netherlands, and the Nordic nations. The market is growing, but it is not as mature as North America, and many legal tech solutions are still in the early stages of adoption. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is an emerging legal tech market, with significant growth potential. The legal tech market in APAC is still in its nascent stages, but several countries, such as Australia, Singapore, India, and Japan, are experiencing a rapid uptake of legal technology solutions.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Adoption of AI and Cloud Technology in Legal Services



The adoption of cloud technology in legal services has become a significant trend, accelerating the growth of the global legal tech market. Although the legal sector has been slower in embracing cloud-based solutions, the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing shift towards hybrid and remote work have driven law firms and legal departments to prioritize cloud access to ensure operational continuity.



By 2024, the integration of cloud-based legal technologies has surged considerably. According to a recent study, over 70% of legal firms have now incorporated cloud solutions into their operations, reflecting the growing importance of flexibility, scalability, and remote accessibility in the legal industry. This marks a substantial increase from the 58% adoption rate reported by the American Bar Association (ABA) in 2019. The shift towards cloud services is seen as crucial for expanding the legal tech sector, enabling firms to manage cases, documents, and client communication more effectively.



Legal-specific cloud services, such as Clio, Rocket Matter, Practice Panther, NetDocuments, and MyCase, continue to play a pivotal role in this transformation. These platforms offer tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of legal professionals, contributing to the overall growth of the market. As cloud technology adoption increases, the legal industry is expected to see further advancements in operational efficiency, cost management, and client service.



Automation of Legal Workflows for Increased Efficiency



Automation in legal workflows is transforming how law firms and corporate legal departments operate, allowing them to streamline repetitive and administrative tasks such as document drafting, billing, case management, and contract generation. Automated solutions free legal professionals from time-consuming manual work, enabling them to focus on higher-value tasks, thereby improving both productivity and profitability. Automation also helps ensure compliance, reduce human error, and speed up legal processes, contributing to a more agile and responsive legal environment.



Legal technology solutions are now integral to contract management, enabling legal professionals to automate routine tasks, enhance collaboration, and mitigate risks associated with manual processes. These tools reduce the time spent on repetitive tasks, such as drafting contracts, managing documents, and scheduling, allowing attorneys to focus on higher-value activities. As of 2024, legal tech has enabled law firms to save approximately 40% of their time, as highlighted by Lawtech 365, by automating administrative processes.

Additionally, businesses globally are leveraging legal technology to streamline workflows, manage information more effectively, and enhance collaboration within their teams. These technologies not only improve efficiency but also contribute to significant cost savings, enabling legal departments to handle more cases with fewer resources while delivering better outcomes for their clients. The increasing reliance on legal tech is reshaping the legal industry's approach to managing workloads, meeting client demands, and optimizing overall performance.



