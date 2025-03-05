Space on-Board Computing Platform Market Report 2025: NASA, SpaceX, and IBM Lead Space On-Board Computing Market Boom to $2.8B by 2029

The global space on-board computing platform market is projected to reach $2.8 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from $1.64 billion in 2025. This growth is fueled by AI-driven automation, deep space exploration, and increasing commercial space activities. The rise of edge computing in space, autonomous satellite operations, and quantum computing applications are transforming the industry. Major players like BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, and Thales Group are investing in next-gen computing solutions. North America leads the market, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region by 2029.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space on-Board Computing Platform Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The space on-board computing platform market is experiencing a significant upswing, with projections indicating an escalation from $1.48 billion in 2024 to a remarkable $1.64 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%.

Analysts attribute this robust growth to heightened demands for earth observation data, advancements in satellite technology, the proliferation of satellite constellations, and the emergent necessity for on-board data processing, particularly in CubeSat and small satellite deployments.

Future Forecasts: A Continued Trajectory of Growth

The sector is not showing signs of slowing down, as forecasts suggest a continued steep ascent to $2.8 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.3%. This surge is driven by the expansion of commercial space endeavors, the incorporation of edge computing in space operations, significant investments in deep space exploration, the demand for autonomous satellite functioning, and the innovative use of quantum computing within space applications. Emerging trends encompass the integration of artificial intelligence into space computing platforms, software-defined space systems, on-board machine learning, analytics, and the ongoing miniaturization of space computing components.

Space Exploration Missions: A Driving Force for Market Growth

The proliferation of space exploration missions stands as a primary catalyst for the expansion of the space on-board computing platform market. These platforms are indispensable in current and future missions for their functions in data collection, processing, and distribution. With the release of data from the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs indicating over 2,050 satellite registrations in 2022 and a 35% increase in 2023, the direct correlation between the growing number of space missions and the market's upward trajectory is clear.

Industrial Robots and Technological Innovation Steer Market Forward

The escalating integration of industrial robots, outfitted with space on-board computing platforms, is set to propel the market further. These platforms are pivotal to the tasks carried out by robots in various industrial settings, from path planning to quality control, thus facilitating higher productivity and automation.

Technological advancements are at the forefront of the market's trends. Companies are continually innovating to offer superior solutions that optimize operations across multiple sectors and address the unique challenges of space conditions.

Leading Companies and Market Regions

With the objective of maintaining their dominance, key market players are focusing on high-density data storage products featuring modular architecture and flexibility. North America has emerged as the leading region in the space on-board computing platform market for 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the most rapidly growing region throughout the forecast period, underlining the global reach and significance of the market.

The importance of space on-board computing platforms cannot be overstated as they serve as the backbone of spacecraft avionics systems, critical for the collection, processing, and analysis of satellite-gathered data.

This reported growth in the space on-board computing platform market signifies a poignant step forward for the global space industry, as the demand for technologically advanced computing systems in space continues to be a paramount driver of innovation and expansion in this sector.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2025 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$1.64 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$2.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate14.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

  • by Platform: Nano Satellite; MicroSatellite; Small Satellite; Medium Satellite; Large Satellite; Spacecraft
  • by Technology: Cots; Non-Cots
  • by Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO); Medium Earth Orbit (MEO); Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)
  • by Communication Frequency: S-Band; X-Band; C-Band; K-Band; Other Communication Frequencies
  • by Application: Communication; Earth Observation; Navigation; Meteorology; Other Applications

Subsegments:

  • by Nano Satellite: 1U CubeSats; 3U CubeSats; Other Nano Satellites
  • by Microsatellite: 10-100 Kg Satellites; Specialized Microsatellites
  • by Small Satellite: 100-500 Kg Satellites; Small Science Satellites
  • by Medium Satellite: 500-2,000 Kg Satellites; Medium Communication Satellites
  • by Large Satellite: Over 2,000 Kg Satellites; Large Earth Observation Satellites
  • by Spacecraft: Manned Spacecraft; Unmanned Spacecraft; Space Probes

Companies Featured

Some of the major companies featured in this Space on-Board Computing Platform market report include:

  • BAE Systems
  • Thales Group
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  • Saab AB
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Airbus SE
  • Ball Corporation
  • Cobham Gaisler AB
  • Contec Co Ltd
  • EnduroSat
  • G. A. U. S. S. Srl
  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
  • Leonardo S. p. A.
  • Loft Orbital
  • Space Tango
  • ST Engineering
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.
  • MDA Corporation
  • Ramon Space
  • LMO Space
  • Space Micro Inc.
  • Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)
  • Blue Canyon Technologies
  • AAC Clyde Space
  • Astro Digital
  • Axelspace Corporation
  • BlackSky Global LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzj8we

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Space on-Board Computing Platform Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Computing
                            
                            
                                Edge Computing
                            
                            
                                Quantum Computing
                            
                            
                                Space Computing
                            
                            
                                Space On Board Computing
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data