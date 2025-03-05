Space on-Board Computing Platform Market Report 2025: NASA, SpaceX, and IBM Lead Space On-Board Computing Market Boom to $2.8B by 2029

Dublin, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space on-Board Computing Platform Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The space on-board computing platform market is experiencing a significant upswing, with projections indicating an escalation from $1.48 billion in 2024 to a remarkable $1.64 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%.

Analysts attribute this robust growth to heightened demands for earth observation data, advancements in satellite technology, the proliferation of satellite constellations, and the emergent necessity for on-board data processing, particularly in CubeSat and small satellite deployments.

Future Forecasts: A Continued Trajectory of Growth



The sector is not showing signs of slowing down, as forecasts suggest a continued steep ascent to $2.8 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.3%. This surge is driven by the expansion of commercial space endeavors, the incorporation of edge computing in space operations, significant investments in deep space exploration, the demand for autonomous satellite functioning, and the innovative use of quantum computing within space applications. Emerging trends encompass the integration of artificial intelligence into space computing platforms, software-defined space systems, on-board machine learning, analytics, and the ongoing miniaturization of space computing components.



Space Exploration Missions: A Driving Force for Market Growth



The proliferation of space exploration missions stands as a primary catalyst for the expansion of the space on-board computing platform market. These platforms are indispensable in current and future missions for their functions in data collection, processing, and distribution. With the release of data from the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs indicating over 2,050 satellite registrations in 2022 and a 35% increase in 2023, the direct correlation between the growing number of space missions and the market's upward trajectory is clear.



Industrial Robots and Technological Innovation Steer Market Forward



The escalating integration of industrial robots, outfitted with space on-board computing platforms, is set to propel the market further. These platforms are pivotal to the tasks carried out by robots in various industrial settings, from path planning to quality control, thus facilitating higher productivity and automation.



Technological advancements are at the forefront of the market's trends. Companies are continually innovating to offer superior solutions that optimize operations across multiple sectors and address the unique challenges of space conditions.



Leading Companies and Market Regions



With the objective of maintaining their dominance, key market players are focusing on high-density data storage products featuring modular architecture and flexibility. North America has emerged as the leading region in the space on-board computing platform market for 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the most rapidly growing region throughout the forecast period, underlining the global reach and significance of the market.



The importance of space on-board computing platforms cannot be overstated as they serve as the backbone of spacecraft avionics systems, critical for the collection, processing, and analysis of satellite-gathered data.



This reported growth in the space on-board computing platform market signifies a poignant step forward for the global space industry, as the demand for technologically advanced computing systems in space continues to be a paramount driver of innovation and expansion in this sector.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

by Platform: Nano Satellite; MicroSatellite; Small Satellite; Medium Satellite; Large Satellite; Spacecraft

by Technology: Cots; Non-Cots

by Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO); Medium Earth Orbit (MEO); Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

by Communication Frequency: S-Band; X-Band; C-Band; K-Band; Other Communication Frequencies

by Application: Communication; Earth Observation; Navigation; Meteorology; Other Applications

Subsegments:

by Nano Satellite: 1U CubeSats; 3U CubeSats; Other Nano Satellites

by Microsatellite: 10-100 Kg Satellites; Specialized Microsatellites

by Small Satellite: 100-500 Kg Satellites; Small Science Satellites

by Medium Satellite: 500-2,000 Kg Satellites; Medium Communication Satellites

by Large Satellite: Over 2,000 Kg Satellites; Large Earth Observation Satellites

by Spacecraft: Manned Spacecraft; Unmanned Spacecraft; Space Probes

Companies Featured



Some of the major companies featured in this Space on-Board Computing Platform market report include:

BAE Systems

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Airbus SE

Ball Corporation

Cobham Gaisler AB

Contec Co Ltd

EnduroSat

G. A. U. S. S. Srl

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Leonardo S. p. A.

Loft Orbital

Space Tango

ST Engineering

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

MDA Corporation

Ramon Space

LMO Space

Space Micro Inc.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)

Blue Canyon Technologies

AAC Clyde Space

Astro Digital

Axelspace Corporation

BlackSky Global LLC

