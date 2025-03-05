Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Pienimäki

 | Source: Siili Solutions Oyj Siili Solutions Oyj

Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Pienimäki

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 5 March 2025 at 14:00 EET

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pienimäki, Tomi

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc

LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20250304130100_92

____________________________________________

 

Transaction date: 2025-03-04

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000043435

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 406 Unit price: 6.1944 EUR

 

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 406 Volume weighted average price: 6.1944 EUR