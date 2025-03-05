Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Pienimäki
Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 5 March 2025 at 14:00 EET
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pienimäki, Tomi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20250304130100_92
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-03-04
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 406 Unit price: 6.1944 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 406 Volume weighted average price: 6.1944 EUR