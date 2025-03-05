Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Pienimäki

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 5 March 2025 at 14:00 EET

____________________________________________





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pienimäki, Tomi

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc

LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316





Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20250304130136_93

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-03-04

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: Option 2024A

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 406 Unit price: 0.00 EUR





Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 406 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR