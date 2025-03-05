Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market to Reach USD 35 Billion by 2035, Growing at 7.3% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global bleeding disorder treatment market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 18 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

The key factors driving sales in treatment for bleeding disorders include a high prevalence of hemophilia and von Willebrand disease, with a significant rise in the patient population that is to be followed up for longer periods. Bleeding disorders vary in severity, with more than 450,000 suffering from severe hemophilia. In low-income countries, nearly 75% of those who have inherited bleeding disorders remain undiagnosed; thus, access to better treatment and care is needed. Newer advancements in therapies and newer approaches towards therapy such as gene therapy and half-life factor concentrates have increased the efficacy of treatment and bettered clinical outcomes; thus, there has been a rise in the treatment-seeking behavior by the patients.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7281







More awareness and education about bleeding disorders are being provided among the healthcare providers and patients, which is leading to an early diagnosis and intervention. Growth in the personalized medicine trend where treatments are based on the needs of the individual patient is resulting in better compliance and overall satisfaction with treatment. More research and development investment and a facilitative regulatory environment help the market enter into new therapies that feed this market with increased sales.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global bleeding disorder treatment market is projected to grow at 3% CAGR and reach USD 35 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 18 billion between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 2% in 2035

in 2035 Hemophilia A under disease are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 0% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 11.2 billion between 2025and 2035

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 12.2 billion collectively

“Newer advancements in therapies and newer approaches towards therapy will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Bleeding Disorder Treatment Industry News:

The market for bleeding disorder treatment is highly competitive and fragmented, with numerous leading companies striving to capture market share. Major players dominate the industry through extensive resources and continuous innovation to maintain their leadership positions.

In October 2024, Pfizer's Hympavzi (marstacimab-hncq) received FDA approval, marking a significant advancement in treatment delivery. Designed for routine prophylaxis, Hympavzi aims to manage or reduce hemophilia A and B in both adolescents and adults. It works by enhancing thrombin generation, a key component in blood clotting, through its role as an antagonist to the tissue factor pathway inhibitor. In the same month, Grifols International SA announced major progress in bleeding disorder treatments. The company secured U.S. clearance for a new drug targeting acquired fibrinogen deficiency and received FDA approval for its fibrin sealant solution for pediatric use, aiding in surgical hemostasis and bleeding management.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Bleeding Disorder Treatment Market:

Key industry participants like Bayer AG; CSL Behring; Grifols International SA; Novo Nordisk A/S; Octapharma AG; Pfizer, Inc.; Other Prominent Players are driving the bleeding disorder treatment industry.

Market Development

The key trend in the bleeding disorder treatment market is an increasing adoption of gene therapies for long-term resolution of conditions like hemophilia and improvement in efficacy of treatment for patients. In the bleeding disorder treatment market, there is also a shift toward personalized medicine; treatments are provided based on an individual patient profile, which is more effective as a therapy with fewer side effects.

In February 2024, Bayer AG took a giant leap in the therapeutic area of bleeding disorders by launching the Phase II clinical trial for the first-in-class anti-alpha2 antiplasmin antibody BAY3018250, an innovative treatment for bleeding disorders. The company received approval from the FDA for an investigational therapy for hemophilia A based on positive outcomes from earlier clinical trials.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7281



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bleeding disorder treatment market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of disease type (haemophilia A, haemophilia B, other types), drug type (plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates, recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, fibrin sealants, other drug classes), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, drug store and retail pharmacies, online pharmacies), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market indicate a moderate growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast period (2020 to 2026). The market is set to surpass a value of US$ 849.79 by the end of 2026.

Automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box market is expected to reach at a valuation US$ 250.41 million. US will grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Blood cancer diagnostics Market anticipates a 6% CAGR, reaching US$ 28.57 Billion by 2032. The U.S. Blood cancer diagnostics market expects a 5.9% CAGR.

Blood flow measurement devices market is predicted to grow at a fair CAGR of 8.2% during the projected period of 2022 to 2032. The Blood flow measurement devices market share is estimated to be worth more than US$ 1.3 Billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 583 Million in 2022.

Blood transfusion diagnostics market size was valued at US$ 4.42 Billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

