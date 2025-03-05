Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LONDON, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation programmed T cell therapies, announces that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit

Management to host investor meetings

Date: March 11, 2025

Location: Miami, FL

Leerink Global Biopharma Conference

Fireside Chat Presentation

Date and time: March 12, 2025; 8:40am EDT / 12:40pm GMT

Location: Miami, FL

Presenter: Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christian Itin

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events” page in the “Investor Relations & Media” section of the Company’s website at https://www.autolus.com/investor-relations-media/events/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) is an early commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and delivering next-generation T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, Autolus is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize target cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has an FDA approved product, AUCATZYL, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies, solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Amanda Cray

+1 617-967-0207

a.cray@autolus.com

Olivia Manser

+44 7780 471 568

o.manser@autolus.com