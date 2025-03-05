Next Week: HackerRank’s AI Day Returns, Featuring Tech Hiring Insights, Innovation Showcase, Sessions from GitHub, Perplexity and More

WHO:HackerRank, the Developer Skills Company 
WHAT: Will spotlight the transformational power of human-first AI during its annual AI Day virtual event.  
WHEN: Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at noon ET 
WHERE: For event information, including registration details, visit https://www.hackerrank.com/ai-day. 


DETAILS:

With AI setting new standards of innovation across the tech industry, accelerating the pace of change and redefining the role of developers, many companies are having difficulty keeping pace with the expectations of this critical talent pool. HackerRank’s AI Day will take a deep dive into the potential of human-first AI strategies, highlighting the evolving role of AI in tech hiring and skill development.

Following the opening keynote from CEO Vivek Ravisankar, attendees will have the chance to experience HackerRank’s latest AI innovations, from AI proctored coding assessments to unlocking new career opportunities in tech. Helping to drive the Human + AI revolution, HackerRank’s AI Day will also feature sessions with Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub and Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI. Offering his insider perspective, Dohmke will consider how AI is influencing software development trends and reshaping engineer workflows and what this means for the tech industry. In a fireside chat, Ravisankar and Srinivas will discuss how AI-powered knowledge systems are impacting real-world decision-making for individuals and businesses.

HackerRank’s AI Day is designed for developers as well as tech and talent leaders. To register, visit https://www.hackerrank.com/ai-day.

About HackerRank
HackerRank, the Developer Skills Company, leads the market with over 2,500 customers and a community of over 25 million developers. Having pioneered this space, companies trust HackerRank to help them set up a skills strategy, showcase their brand to developers, implement a skills-based hiring process, and ultimately upskill and certify employees…all driven by AI. Learn more at hackerrank.com.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
