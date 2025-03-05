Jen Asplund Launches Asplund Leadership Consulting to Empower Executives in Transformation and Career Transitions

Des Moines, Iowa, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jen Asplund, a seasoned Fortune 200 leader with over 20 years of experience , proudly announces the launch of Asplund Leadership Consulting, a new venture dedicated to helping executives lead organizational transformations and navigate pivotal career transitions with confidence, clarity, and purpose.







Asplund Leadership Consulting Logo





With a distinguished career leading global teams of 10,000+ at companies like AT&T and RTX, Jen has guided organizations through complex change, from transforming customer experiences to reimagining enterprise services. Now, she’s bringing that expertise to Des Moines and beyond, offering personalized coaching to executives facing high-stakes leadership challenges or dreaming of their next big career step.

“Leadership can be isolating, whether you’re driving a transformation or redefining your career path,” says Jen Asplund. “I’ve been there—making tough calls where failure wasn’t an option and wondering how to align my next move with my purpose. With the right partner, you can break through barriers and achieve lasting impact. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Asplund Leadership Consulting serves executives who are:

Leading transformations, struggling to align teams, overcome resistance, or deliver results under pressure.

Starting to envision their next career chapter, seeking intentional steps to find roles aligned with their purpose.

Currently pursuing her International Coaching Federation (ICF) Executive Coaching certification at The University of Texas at Dallas, Jen combines proven strategies with a practical, results-driven approach. Her services include one-on-one coaching, leadership workshops, and speaking engagements, all designed to help leaders step into their full potential and build legacies they’re proud of.

A Des Moines resident, Jen is excited to contribute to the local community while serving clients nationwide. “The best leaders don’t go it alone,” she says. “Whether you’re transforming an organization or your own career, I’m here to help you lead boldly and make a difference.”





For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit jenasplund.com .

About Jen Asplund

Jen Asplund is the founder of Asplund Leadership Consulting and an executive coach with over two decades of leadership experience in Fortune 200 companies. Specializing in transformation and career transitions, she empowers executives to achieve exceptional results. She is pursuing her ICF Executive Coaching certification through The University of Texas at Dallas and resides in Des Moines, IA.