Plug to Participate in Jefferies Power, Utilities & Clean Energy Conference

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in end-to-end hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, is participating today in the Jefferies Power, Utilities & Clean Energy Conference in New York City. This premier event brings together industry leaders and investors for one of the largest bank-sponsored conferences in the sector.

Plug’s participation highlights its leadership in the hydrogen economy and its focused approach to scaling the business. President Sanjay Shrestha and Vice President of Investor Relations Roberto Friedlander will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors to discuss the company’s strategic priorities. Conversations will center on Plug’s commitment to driving profitability through a concentrated focus on three key areas: material handling, electrolyzers, and hydrogen supply. By strengthening its position in these markets, Plug is advancing operational efficiencies, expanding revenue opportunities, and building a sustainable path to long-term success.

Further details on investor conference participation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website: https://www.ir.plugpower.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx .

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 72,000 fuel cell systems and over 275 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by year-end 2028. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Plug Media Contact

Fatimah Nouilati

Allison

PlugPR@allisonworldwide.com

