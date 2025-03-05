ExxonMobil Signature Polymers Challenges Industry to “Bring Your Impossible” at Plastico Brasil 2025

SPRING, Texas, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExxonMobil announced that it will participate in Plastico Brasil 2025 (Booth D130), taking place from March 24-28 at the São Paulo Expo in São Paulo. ExxonMobil Signature Polymers will highlight innovative solutions for consumer, industrial agriculture, automotive and emerging markets created in partnership with customers, machinery original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and brand owners.

“Plastico Brasil is a great opportunity to show how we’re working closely with the value chain to create compelling solutions with our Signature Polymers,” said John Montoya, Polyethylene Market Development Manager, ExxonMobil LAMEX. “With local offices and support experts in the country, we’re intensifying our focus on building relationships, collaborating, and supporting the value chain as we innovate together to meet market needs.”

Visitors to the ExxonMobil booth can interact with local and global experts to discuss solutions and design options. The booth will feature application samples from local converters throughout the show.

These ExxonMobil Signature Polymers solutions help boost performance and can offer potential sustainability benefits. They include:

“Design for recyclability” (D4R) and Downgauging in packaging solutions including mono-material polyethylene (PE) lamination films, as well as PE-rich barrier packaging films with examples of vacuum-sealed and thermoformed structures developed in collaboration with companies like Videplast, Plastrela and Plastilene and OEMs such as - Reifenhauser, Alpine, W&H and MegaSteel.



Solutions that help enable the incorporation of recycled content while maintaining performance properties with ExxonMobil performance polymers, including collation shrink films, heavy-duty sacks and stretch films from companies such as Winpack, Plastilene using machinery from W&H and Colines.



And much more!



Demonstrated solutions include ExxonMobil Signature Polymers:

Exceed™ performance polymers: Premium portfolio of polyolefin resins providing high performance in stiffness, toughness and/or processability across a wide range of applications.



Exxtra™ performance polymers: Specialty portfolio of polyolefin modifiers providing adhesion, softness, or sealing.



Vistamaxx™ performance polymers: Versatile polymer modifier for conversion processes.



Exact™ polyolefin elastomers: Bridging the gap between elastomers and plastomers



Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling



In October 2024, ExxonMobil announced the launch of Signature Polymers, a transformative initiative that unified ExxonMobil's polyolefin products under a single portfolio brand. This new brand strategy represents a deeper commitment to customer partnership and service, designed to help customers navigate complex industry challenges through enhanced collaboration and simplified product selection.

For complete exhibition details, visit https://www.exxonmobilchemical.com/en/brands/signature-polymers/events/plastico-brasil-2025-pt.

1Certified-circular products are virgin quality plastics that are accompanied by an ISCC PLUS “Sustainability Declaration” that matches the mass of the virgin quality plastics that we sell to a corresponding amount of plastic waste that we transformed back into usable raw materials through advanced recycling. Does not represent GHG emissions or recycled content.

