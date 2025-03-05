Microchip Technology Releases Versatile MPLAB® PICkit™ Basic Debugger

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To make its robust programming and debugging capabilities accessible to a wider range of engineers, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has launched the MPLAB® PICkit™ Basic in-circuit debugger to be a cost-effective, powerful solution for engineers at various levels. Unlike other complex and expensive debuggers, this budget-friendly device offers high-speed USB 2.0 connectivity, CMSIS-DAP support, compatibility with various Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) and compatibility with a broad range of microcontrollers. The tool’s versatility allows developers to use the debugger across various projects and platforms—including VS Code ecosystems—simplifying the workflow and reducing the need for multiple tools.

USB Type-C ® Cable: The MPLAB PICkit Basic programmer debugger uses a USB Type-C cable, which is modern, widely adopted and easy to use. The USB-C ® connection helps promote better connectivity, faster data transfer and a more reliable connection, reducing the hassle of dealing with outdated or incompatible cables.





Cable: The MPLAB PICkit Basic programmer debugger uses a USB Type-C cable, which is modern, widely adopted and easy to use. The USB-C connection helps promote better connectivity, faster data transfer and a more reliable connection, reducing the hassle of dealing with outdated or incompatible cables. Cost-Effectiveness: Many advanced debugging and programming tools can be expensive, making them less accessible to hobbyists, students and smaller development teams. The MPLAB PICkit Basic debugger offers advanced features at a lower price point, making it an affordable option without compromising on functionality.





Compatibility and Versatility: Developers often face challenges with tools that are limited to specific devices or software environments. The MPLAB PICkit Basic debugger supports a wide range of microcontrollers and is compatible with Microchip’s MPLAB X IDE, MPLAB Integrated Programming Environment (IPE) and MPLAB Extensions for VS Code, along with third-party options like IAR Embedded Workbench and various debugging interfaces including four-wire JTAG and Serial Wire Debug.





Enhanced User Experience and Advanced Features: The sleek and lightweight design makes the MPLAB® PICkit™ Basic easy to carry and use in various environments, from classrooms to professional development labs. Advanced debugging capabilities include automatic device selection and adapter support for Arm® Cortex®-based devices.

“As part of an ongoing strategy to make Microchip solutions easier to work with and more accessible, the MPLAB PICkit Basic debugger was designed to be a versatile and cost-effective solution for the development community," said Rodger Richey, vice president of development systems and academic programs at Microchip Technology. "Compatibility with a wide range of microcontrollers and robust debugging capabilities make it an essential tool for hobbyists and professional engineers looking to optimize their development workflows.”

To learn more about Microchip’s development tools visit the company’s programmers and debuggers webpage. Customers can also take advantage of the live chat functionality available in MPLAB X IDE version 6.25 or stop by the Microchip booth during Embedded World (March 11-13) to speak with a development systems representative.

The MPLAB PICkit basic is available starting at $29.99. For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com .

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve over 100,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com .

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo and MPLAB are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. PICkit is a trademark of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

