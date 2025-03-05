The Judge Group Debuts at Embedded World 2025, Showcasing Innovations That Accelerate Development for Automotive, IoT, and Cloud-Native Computing

WAYNE, Pa., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, a global leader in talent solutions, business technology consulting, learning, and managed services, is excited to announce its inaugural participation in Embedded World 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany. The company will present a series of developer-focused innovations across automotive, IoT, and computing infrastructure, demonstrating how cloud-native approaches, virtualization, and AI-driven development accelerate time-to-market, reduce cost, and improve performance.

Why This Matters for Developers and Businesses

Software development today demands speed, efficiency, and scalability. Legacy hardware constraints and fragmented toolchains slow down innovation. The Judge Group, in collaboration with Arm, is solving these challenges by enabling:

Cloud-Native Development for Automotive & IoT – Developers can leverage acceleration on Arm and cloud-powered CI/CD pipelines to accelerate development without physical prototypes.



– Developers can leverage acceleration on Arm and cloud-powered CI/CD pipelines to accelerate development without physical prototypes. Seamless Integration with Kubernetes & DevOps – Scalable, containerized development workflows allow real-time testing, continuous deployment, and automated validation of IoT and automotive applications.



– Scalable, containerized development workflows allow real-time testing, continuous deployment, and automated validation of IoT and automotive applications. AI-Driven Automation & Virtual Prototyping – Developers can validate designs in a virtual environment, optimizing performance before deploying on real hardware, reducing iteration cycles.



– Developers can validate designs in a virtual environment, optimizing performance before deploying on real hardware, reducing iteration cycles. End-to-End Acceleration on Arm – Workloads optimized for Arm® architecture run faster, with lower power consumption on cloud-based instances, ensuring efficiency across AI, ML, and edge computing applications.

"We’re thrilled to participate in Embedded World 2025 and demonstrate how cloud-native, AI-powered innovations are transforming development for automotive, IoT, and computing infrastructure," said Martin “Marty” Judge, III, CEO of The Judge Group. "Our work with Arm is ensuring that developers can accelerate software innovation without the barriers of legacy hardware dependencies."

Panel Discussion: The Future of Cloud-Enabled Development for Software-Defined Vehicles

As part of its Embedded World participation, The Judge Group will host a panel titled "The Future of Cloud-Enabled Development for Software-Defined Vehicles" on Thursday, March 13, from 1:30 - 2:30 PM. The session will explore how cloud-powered virtual prototyping, CI/CD, and AI-driven optimization are shaping the next era of software-defined mobility.

Moderated by Kanishk Agrawal, Chief Technology Officer, Judge India Solutions, the panel will feature industry leaders, including:

Christopher Rumpf , Senior Director, Software & Solutions, Automotive Line of Business, Arm

, Senior Director, Software & Solutions, Automotive Line of Business, Arm Prof. Dr. Dirk Slama , Vice President, Robert Bosch

, Vice President, Robert Bosch Nick Glewicz , Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Semiconductor, The Judge Group

, Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Semiconductor, The Judge Group Bill Neifert, Vice President, Corellium

"Automotive and IoT innovation requires a shift from traditional hardware-based development to cloud-driven, software-first methodologies," said Kanishk Agrawal, Chief Technology Officer, Judge India Solutions. "By integrating virtualization, Kubernetes, and AI-powered automation, we are enabling developers to build, test, and deploy applications faster, smarter, and more efficiently than ever before. Our collaboration with Arm ensures that businesses can bring cutting-edge innovations to market without the constraints of physical hardware."

Industry Collaboration

The Judge Group, in collaboration with Arm, is driving next-generation software innovation with cloud-first methodologies that give developers unparalleled flexibility in designing, testing, and deploying solutions.

Visit The Judge Group at Embedded World 2025

The Judge Group invites all attendees to visit Booth 4-600 at Embedded World 2025 to experience real-time demonstrations of its groundbreaking cloud-native, AI-driven, and accelerated solutions on Arm across automotive, IoT, and computing infrastructure.

