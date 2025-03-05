Compass Lexecon Adds Healthcare Economist Matthew Grennan

WASHINGTON, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the continued investment in the firm’s subsidiary Compass Lexecon with the appointment of Matthew Grennan as an affiliate.

Dr. Grennan, who is based in Atlanta, is an Associate Professor of Economics at Emory University. He specializes in using empirical and theoretical industrial organization models to analyze competition and innovation in healthcare and life-science markets.

Dr. Grennan has served as an expert witness, providing verbal and written testimony in numerous high-profile healthcare matters. His work informs business strategy and policy debates regarding price transparency, relationships between physicians and industry, regulation of new products, and antitrust. He also examines how complex incentives and imperfect information affect how health technologies are developed, adopted and priced.

“The healthcare industry has experienced major disruptions over the last few years, from the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of telemedicine to the implementation of new technologies,” said Daniel R. Fischel, Chairman of Compass Lexecon. “Matthew adds great value to the firm in the healthcare economics and related fields and strengthens our top-notch roster of affiliates that can provide data-driven solutions to clients.”

Dr. Grennan is a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and an Editor at the Journal of Political Economy Microeconomics. He has received research grants from the National Science Foundation and the National Institute for Health Care Management.

Commenting on his affiliation with Compass Lexecon, Dr. Grennan said, “I look forward to collaborating with the Compass Lexecon team to provide the highest level of service to their clients navigating complex economic issues.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

